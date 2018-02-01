Women cautioned over body part enlarging injections

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has cautioned women using injections for enlarging their bodies’ parts including backsides, saying they will face serious health problems in future.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndungulile, cautioned in Parliament in Dodoma Thursday, February 1, during the Question and Answer Session.

Dr Ndungulile was responding to a question by Special Seats Member of Parliament, Ms Suzan Lyimo, who had requested explanation from the government as to what health effects that women would face when enlarging parts of their bodies.

Responding, Dr Ndungulile said injections used for enlarging parts of the body were hazardous because they destroyed the body immunity against various diseases including radiations.

“The government hasn’t allowed such styles in the country and this is why the government is fighting against unregistered drugs,” he said.