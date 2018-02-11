Zimbabwe first lady relinquishes parliamentary seat

Harare. Zimbabwean first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has relinquished her Chirumanzu-Zibagwe parliamentary seat to concentrate on her new role, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.

Addressing thousands of ZANU-PF supporters in the constituency that is in the president's home province of Midlands, Mnangagwa said his wife would now concentrate on her new role as the first lady of Zimbabwe.

Auxillia Mnangagwa took over as member of parliament for the constituency in 2015, replacing her husband, who had been elevated to vice president of the ruling party and state.