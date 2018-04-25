By By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The teenage girl who allegedly killed her aunt’s baby in Kigamboni left a two-page confessional on the scene.



The girl is the primary suspect in the murder of 2-year-old Joshua Michael, who was killed in a gruesome knife attack in his family home on Monday (April 23).



The perpetrator stabbed the baby through the navel, then hid the body under a bed while she went off to be with her boyfriend.



In the letter the suspect – identified as Deta Kalambo, 19 – thanked her aunt for taking care of her and expressed remorse for her actions.



At the time of the murder, Ms. Kalambo was living with her aunt Margaret Rubeni and her partner Michael Nzilalila, who is the child’s father.

On the morning of April 23, the suspect allegedly wrote the letter, left it on a table and headed out, according to Ms. Rubeni.



Later in the day, Ms. Kalambo supposedly contacted her aunt with information about her alleged crime.



Chillingly, Ms. Kalambo also left instructions for where Ms. Rubeni could find her baby’s body, according to the latter’s account of events.



“Monday afternoon I received an SMS from Deta,” a tearful Ms. Rubeni told The Citizen at her home in Kigamboni earlier today (April 25).



It said “Go to Shafi…” according to Ms. Rubeni, a nurse at Vikindu in Mkuranga, where everyone calls her Mama Joshua.

“Here’s his phone number – he will show you where your baby is.”

Shafi, according to Mama Joshua, was Deta’s lover. She had caught them having sex at her home the previous week, she said.

When she saw Ms. Kalambo’s SMS, Mama Joshua says she was “stunned.

“I asked myself what had happened. Tried calling her several times but she did not pick up.”

“When I came home later – I found her letter. Its long. Two pages. I read just one line and I couldn’t continue…” recounts Mama Joshua.

Ms. Kalambo was arrested after a trap was set by local police, according to Mama Joshua.

She is presently being held at the Kigamboni Police Station.

The letter has been taken into evidence by the police, according to Ms. Rubeni.