The 2017 nominees for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards were announced onWednesday night.

Aisha a film by the Uzikwasa production shot in Pangani Tanga managed to get to nominations in the Best Indeginous Language Kiswahili and for The Best Film of the Year.

Another Tanzanian production which was also nominated is the Siri Ya Mtungi a television series now in its second season.