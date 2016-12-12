Ali Kiba toast of 1st EATV awards night

By Paul Owere news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Ali Kiba (pictured) emerged the oveall winner at the inaugural edition of East Africa TV awards on Saturday night.

The singer who recently won the MTV Europe Africa category took home the Best Male Artiste, Song of the Year and Video of the year.

The treble win meant he had taken three categories out of the available nine, beating competition from both within and outside the country.

Another notable winner in the films category was Salim Ahmed Issa aka Gabo who won Best Male actor as his film Safari ya Gwalu went on to scoop the Film of the year gong.

Kisingeli sensation Manfongo was named as the Best Up and Coming artiste of the year.

On a night that hosted some of the cream in the entertainment industry, Lady Jaydee, who made a return to music this year, was recognised as the Best Female artiste of the year.

Bony Love, a veteran DJ, was named in the Hall of Fame for his contributions in Bongo Flava with a career that traces from his days at Mawingu Studios in Dar es Salaam.

The event which was hosted by former TV and radio presenter Salama Jabri also saw wins from Chu Chu Hans and Navy Kenzo who won the Best group.

It was also a night of great performances featuring an array of artistes from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

But as others impressed, the performance of the night perhaps belonged to rapper Darassa whose hit single ‘Muziki’ drove the audience wild.

Others who performed on the night include Wahu from Kenya, Maurice Kirya from Uganda, and from Tanzania are: Vanessa Mdee, Ali Kiba, Barnaba, Shetta and Lady Jaydee.