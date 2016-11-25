Beauty queens lined up for Miss Universe TZ

By Majuto Omari

Dar es Salaam. Ten contestants have been lined up for the Miss Universe contest scheduled to take place at the Colosseum Hotel, Oysterbay in the city.

The contestants are Lilian Loth, Lilian Felix, Jackline Kimambo, Aziza Kange, Irene Michael, Lucia Gilliance, Jihan Demachk, Winnie Mtui, Brandy Ojiambo and Theresia George. The contestants are now in rehearsal camp at the Best Western Plus Colosseum Hotel in the city under matron, Happiness Kimbe.

Managing Director of Compass Communications, Maria Sarungi Tsehai said the contestants have been qualified for the final event after shining in regional auditions conducted in various regions.

The regions are Dodoma, Arusha, Mwanza, Iringa, Mbeya and the hosts, Dar es Salaam.

Maria said the contestants will be in the camp under matron, Happiness Kimbe and while in the camp they will be taught various beauty tips as well as life skills including entrepreneurship.

“We expect the best and an exciting event, we have the best contestants from various regions. While Dar es Salaam is dominating, we call all beauty pageant enthusiasts to turn up at the venue to witness the selection of the best Tanzanian representative ahead of this year’s international contest,” said Maria.

She explained that the event has gained popularity since its starts in 2007 where by Flaviana Matata managed to be among the best 10 finalists in the international event held in Mexico, Other representatives have been Amana Ole Sulul (2008), lluminata James (2009), Hellen Dausen (2010), Nelly Kamwelu (2011), Winfrida Dominique (2012), Betty Boniface (2013), Caroline Bernard (2014) and Lorraine Marriott (20150.