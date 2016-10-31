Monday, October 31, 2016

Diana Edward is Miss Tanzania 2016

Miss Tanzania 2016 Diana Edward after being

Miss Tanzania 2016 Diana Edward after being crowned in Mwanza on Saturday. Diana beat 29 other contestants from various parts of the country to clinch the title. PHOTO | CORRESPONDENT 

In Summary

  • Maria Peter (Miss Mwanza) was the first runner-up while Grace Malikita (Miss Ilala) was named the second runner-up.
  • Other contestants who entered the top five included Ann Nitwe and Julietha Kabete. The contest, which took place in Mwanza for the first time, was presided over by judges Rita Mbelo, Catherine Kibaso, Sophia Masei, Raphael Siantini, Joe Makanyaga, Eliza Kilili, Juma Sultan, Prashant Patel and Ramesh Shah.
By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Miss Kinondoni Diana Edward was on Saturday crowned Miss Tanzania 2016 at the end of the national beauty pageant held here. She was awarded a Toyota IST car.

Maria Peter (Miss Mwanza) was the first runner-up while Grace Malikita (Miss Ilala) was named the second runner-up.

Other contestants who entered the top five included Ann Nitwe and Julietha Kabete. The contest, which took place in Mwanza for the first time, was presided over by judges Rita Mbelo, Catherine Kibaso, Sophia Masei, Raphael Siantini, Joe Makanyaga, Eliza Kilili, Juma Sultan, Prashant Patel and Ramesh Shah.

The event began with the contestants dancing to various tunes. They then did a catwalk while donning innovative apparel, garments and evening attire.

Judge Ramesh Shah named the 15 contestants who had qualified to meet the criteria out of the 30 participants from all over the country as Anna Nitwa, Sia Pius, Lisa Ndolo, Grace Malikita, Eunice Robert, Regina Ndimbo, Illiminata Dominic, Sporah Lulende and Maria Peter. Others were Maureen Ayoub, Queen Nazir, Julieth Kabete, Maureen Kamanya and Abel John.

The guest of honour was the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Anastacia Wambura, who urged the winner of the event to maintain her dignity and discipline so that she could be a good representative in international contests.

In The Headlines

Editors want passing of media bill delayed

The Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) has requested Parliament to postpone the passing of the Media

Tanzania’s largest bank posts Sh2bn quarterly loss

Tanzania’s largest bank, CRDB, has posted a Sh1.9 billion loss in the third quarter of this year

  • News
    How TZ helped soften Unesco resolution in favour of Israel  
  • News
    HESLB to verify loan applicants once again  
  • News
    SPECIAL REPORT : A perfect storm: Climate change and overfishing  
  • News
    How business community can fund cancer treament  