Diana Edward is Miss Tanzania 2016

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Miss Kinondoni Diana Edward was on Saturday crowned Miss Tanzania 2016 at the end of the national beauty pageant held here. She was awarded a Toyota IST car.

Maria Peter (Miss Mwanza) was the first runner-up while Grace Malikita (Miss Ilala) was named the second runner-up.

Other contestants who entered the top five included Ann Nitwe and Julietha Kabete. The contest, which took place in Mwanza for the first time, was presided over by judges Rita Mbelo, Catherine Kibaso, Sophia Masei, Raphael Siantini, Joe Makanyaga, Eliza Kilili, Juma Sultan, Prashant Patel and Ramesh Shah.

The event began with the contestants dancing to various tunes. They then did a catwalk while donning innovative apparel, garments and evening attire.

Judge Ramesh Shah named the 15 contestants who had qualified to meet the criteria out of the 30 participants from all over the country as Anna Nitwa, Sia Pius, Lisa Ndolo, Grace Malikita, Eunice Robert, Regina Ndimbo, Illiminata Dominic, Sporah Lulende and Maria Peter. Others were Maureen Ayoub, Queen Nazir, Julieth Kabete, Maureen Kamanya and Abel John.