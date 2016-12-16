Jaydee,Spicy ‘collaborate’

Dar es Salaam. These must very exciting times for Lady Jaydee’s camp as there seems to be plenty happening in their backyard lately.

A few days after she drew loud cheers when she announced that she was in a relationship at the awards night the singer and Spicy have released a remix of Together a song that celebrates romance.

And if there was a way to announce that the singer has moved on from her romantically troubled past then this is it!

In the song the two lovebirds commit their lives to one another saying, ‘You belong to me, I belong to you… you are my addiction I can never let you go.’