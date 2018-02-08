Sauti za Busara 2018 kicks off tonight

Zanzibar. The 15th edition of the Sauti za Busara festival kicks off tonight February 8 at the Ngome Kongwe in the Stone Town with 10 performances lined up.

Performances include the Festival Dance Mob.

Festival manager Journey Ramadhan said participants include beni brass bands, ngoma drummers, capoeira, mdundiko and kilua dancers, stilt walkers, acrobats, mwandege, umbrella ladies, Maasai and Reki warriors.

"This parade is an iconic spectacle that ushers in the festival and you cannot afford to miss," said Ramadhan.

Yusuf Mahmoud, festival director, said the show celebrates pluralism and Africa’s rich cultural diversity by giving priority to unique artistes who play music with African flavours and identify.

"On three stages over four days and nights, Sauti za Busara 2018 will host 46 performances, all 100 per cent live bringing together emerging and established musicians, from near and far, sharing one aim as we stand together united in music," he said.

The festival is supported by the Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of Switzerland to Tanzania and Zambia, Africalia, Mozeti, Zanlink, Memories of Zanzibar, Zenj FM, Chuchu FM, Tifu TV, Music in Africa, Ikala Zanzibar, Emerson Zanzibar, Coastal Aviation, 2Tech Security, Embassy of Germany and many more.