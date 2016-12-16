TZ songs are the most watched in Kenya

Bongo Flava songs enjoy great airplay in Kenya as many radio stations and nightclubs prefer them to Kenyan music, just as Tanzanian artistes equally enjoy sold out performances.

As it emerges Tanzanian songs dominated the most watched YouTube videos category in Kenya this year revealing just how hot Bongo Flava is across the borders.

Topping the list of the most watched is ‘Salome’ by Diamond featuring Rayvanny whereas another WCB collaboration ‘Bado’ by Harmonize featuring Diamond is ranked third after Rihanna’s Work.

Unconditionally Bae by Sauti Sol and Ali Kiba came forth as the most watched video in 2016.

Other songs that made it to the Top 10 included Work From Home by TY Dolla Sign and Fifth Harmony girl group, This is What You Came For by Calvin Harris, Kwetu by Rayvanny, Cheap Thrills by Sia, Pillow Talk by Zayn Malik and I aint Your Mama by Jennifer Lopez.

In a year where Diamond and his WCB crew has enjoyed much success this will come as an additional gloss to their rise especially in Kenya