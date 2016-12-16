Vanessa, Jux release Juu video in a celebration of their romance

Dar es Salaam. Celebrity couple Jux and Vanessa Mdee this week released the video of hit single ‘Juu’ which is their first collaborative effort.

Juu is a feel good love song about riding with your partner to the top; which has been the case for these lovebirds both being forces in their own right

The video which was short in Zanzibar is a celebration so many things in one from a blossoming music career to a relationship that has become an envy of many in the local showbiz circles.

The video which now completes the t-rather successful single which is a club hit see the two couples in a very playful mood in one of the beautiful beaches in the Spice Islands.

Directed by South Africa’s Justin and Candice Campos, the video which celebrates Vanessa Mdee and Jux’s romance doesn’t feature any other person apart from the couple.

When it was first announced that the two lovebirds were working on a project, it was one that was to put several issues to test, but in the end it is a litmus test that they have passed.

“It was a bit of a compromise in recording Juu since it is heavily RnB but I have to say that we have several projects lined up in future,” Vanessa told the Beat