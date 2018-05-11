Friday, May 11, 2018

Former cabinet minister Mwandosya pays opposition MP Sugu a courtesy call following his release

Retired CCM politician Mr Mark Mwandosya holds

Retired CCM politician Mr Mark Mwandosya holds hands with Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi aka "Sugu" outside Mr Mbilinyi's home in Mbeya on Thursday shortly after Mr Mbilinyi's release from prison. The photo was originally posted on Mr Mwandosya's Twitter account.  

Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi aka "Sugu" and the Southern Highland Zone Secretary for Chadema Emmanuel Masonga were jailed in February for defaming President John Magufuli. Both were released on Thursday

By The Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. A retired CCM politician and former MP for Rungwe East constituency Mr Mark Mwandosya, on Thursday paid a courtesy call to Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi aka "Sugu" soon after he was released from prison. The MP and the Southern Highland Zone Secretary for Chadema Emmanuel Masonga were jailed in February for defaming President John Magufuli. Both were released on Thursday.
In a Twitter post that immediately went viral, Mr Mwandosya, who served in different cabinet positions during President Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete's regimes, posted a picture of himself standing with Mr Mbilinyi, holding hands outside Mr Mbilinyi’s house. He said “Congratulating Hon Joseph Mbilinyi right after graduating from Ruanda Prison Mbeya”. In Swahili, he also said, “having different political ideologies and standpoints should not make us enemies. God bless Tanzania.” Mr Mwandosya who also contested in the 2015 Presidential General Election taught at the University of Dar es salaam for several decades. 

