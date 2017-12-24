Will Christmas be just another day for you?

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

The year-end festive season, naturally, is a merry season. This is when families and friends come together to have the best of moments of the year and it is when the worst parts of the year are forgotten, albeit temporarily.

But merry-making comes with a price tag, and not all can afford the joys that come with commemorating the birth of Jesus and the ensuing festivities.

Unlike yester years, 2017 has been a somber year as many people have been humbled by finance matters. It is generally agreed that this has not been a kind year to many when it comes to issues pertaining to money.

On that backdrop, some will not be merry-making this festive season due to financial constraints and more. Simply put, not all will be celebrating.

Ramadhani Sekigenda, 56, has never held celebrations on his own during Christmas, but he has always been the kind to be invited by friends and relatives. This year, however, he doesn’t see that happening.

“As we are speaking now, I have not received any invitation, as the popular saying goes nowadays, ‘vyuma vimekaza’ (things are tight),” he says.

Sekigenda is unemployed and does menial jobs now and then to support his family, a wife and three children. He admits he cannot afford to host any occasion to mark Christmas given his meagre earnings.

“The spirit of celebrating has always been there but this year things seem to be a little bit different. I do not see us being invited anywhere so it is highly likely that this Christmas will pass just like any other ordinary day,” says Sekigenda.

Peter Munthali, 43, works for a local bank in the human resources department and he too says he will not be celebrating . His is quite a strange reason.

He says he stopped celebrating Christmas after it occurred to him that Santa Claus does not exist.

“After I became of age and realised that Santa Claus was just a fairy tale, I just had a different approach towards Christmas, to me it became just another day of the year,” Munthali shares.

The father of two girls, however, says he does entertain his family during the festival but he does narrate to them about Santa Claus because he does not want them to be disappointed later in life when they realise there is in fact no Santa Claus and that he is the one buying the presents.