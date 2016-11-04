President set the right tone but more still to be done

The essence of this short piece of writing is to briefly review Dr John Magufuli’s one year performance in power. Specifically, as the Executive Director of Wajibu – Institute of Public Accountability, and as retired Controller and Auditor General (CAG), I will approach my assessment from the accountability point of view which has been my pre-occupation throughout my public life.

First and foremost, he took his time to think on the appointment of his cabinet. Of the five Presidents in this country, Dr Magufuli broke the record of his predecessors in the length of time he took in planning and announcing his cabinet. Even after the long time taken to announce the cabinet, Tanzanians still witnessed a cabinet short of three key ministerial positions of finance, home affairs and agriculture which were filled later. The time taken by the President to announce his cabinet was a clear demonstration of the seriousness he gave to this key administrative organ of the government.

Secondly, he has gone on to create a record of unprecedented proportions in being the first president in the history of this country to consider the cost and value for money in his political decisions. Most political decisions taken previously did not take into account the financial implications of their implementation.

Our country over the years had developed a lavish and conspicuous spending culture of putting enormous resources into unproductive undertakings such as weddings. This culture had also permeated the state machinery. The state had succumbed to lavish commemoration ceremonies of national events, which in most cases was an assured opportunity of misappropriation of public resources by those entrusted with the organisation of these events.

Tanzanians have witnessed their President putting a stop to such wasteful spending on national events and diverting the saved resources to more beneficial economic activities. A good example of such action was the channelling of funds meant for the inauguration ceremony of the 11th Parliament and Independence Day celebrations to the procurement of beds for Muhimbili National Hospital and the expansion of the Morocco/Mwenge road respectively.

Since the day this country got its independence about 55 years ago, we had not witnessed the magnitude of a shake up in the Civil Service as has been recently carried out by Dr Magufuli. It is a fact of life that the civil service in this country needed to be revamped and overhauled. Discipline, ethics, morale of the country’s civil service was at stake. The notion of an obedient servant to those being served had turned to being a master/servant relationship instead. Personally, I support the, “utumbuaji majipu”concept as long as it is implemented based on concrete evidence and that it is not used as a victimisation vehicle.

Thirdly, the President has introduced austerity measures by limiting unnecessary foreign official travels. In this regard, he has taken the lead as exemplified by the very few trips he has made during the lapse of his one year tenure. It is an undeniable fact that a good number of foreign trips which were being made by civil servants and politicians alike were not of much benefit to the country but were more beneficial to the individuals through the payment of foreign per diems.

The size of delegations was also in most cases unnecessarily too big which did not take into account the issue of cost and value for money. Such trips also lacked accountability mechanisms of ensuring that those who went for such trips actually participated in the activities involved and reports were prepared and submitted on such events.

Fourthly, I am obliged with very much appreciation to commend the President for the courage he has demonstrated so far in implementing a number of audit recommendations raised in previous years audit reports which his predecessors were unable to deal with. A good example is that of parliamentarians being appointed as members of board of directors of public institutions which directly resulted in conflict of interest situations with their prime role of oversight.

He has tackled the long outstanding audit query of ghost workers as a result of which the Government has ended up in saving billions of shillings which will be put into better economic use for the good of the majority of Tanzanians. The President has among other things cleansed and overhauled the Tanzania Port Authority and Tanzania Revenue Authority which are key institutions in the revenue generation efforts of the county.

The President has intervened on the issue of fuel flow meters at the port which was an audit query raised in 2012. He has also talked of the illegal extension of the Ticts contract which still needs to be sorted out. I commend him for the decision taken when assuming the party’s chairmanship in Dodoma of decisively committing his government to move the country’s capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma which has also been an audit query for a long time.

On the issue of accountability in the country, may I say that even though the President has done a commendable job thus far, he has to realise that it is just the beginning and has only touched the tip of the iceberg. There is much more to do on this score to come out a winner in the war against financial indiscipline, corruption and non-compliance with laws and regulations. There are still many issues raised through audit which Tanzanians are eager to know about. I believe Tanzanians would among other things want to know how Pride which was a government entity was mysteriously privatized, how UDA got itself to where it is today and more importantly the Tegeta escrow account saga now that Tanesco has been ordered to repay the money plus interest; which now confirms that the Tegeta escrow funds were indeed public funds from the start.

On the accountability part, the President is doing a wonderful job and should therefore be supported by all. The best way to support the President is for every Tanzanian wherever he or she is to be accountable and ethical for whatever tasks or functions they are entrusted with. The President is advised to strengthen his resolve of strengthening accountability and good governance by ensuring that the country’s oversight institutions such as the National Audit Office and others are given the capacity to effectively perform their oversight roles. The Government on its part should endeavor to take observations and recommendations of oversight institutions seriously and act on them.

I wish the President and his Government success in strengthening accountability and good governance in the country.