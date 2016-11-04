The trials and tribulations of Magufuli’s first year in office

It has been a year since President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in as the fifth president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

However, his first year in office has been marked by a number of challenges that tested his government despite what has largely been seen a relatively good start. Following are some of the crises that shook his administration in its early days:

Demolitions in Dar es Salaam

The demolitions early this year targeting more than 8,000 houses built in Dar es Salaam contrary to the city’s 1970s master plan was halted after some residents rushed to court. A few weeks after Dr Magufuli was sworn in, the government moved in and started to demolish houses built in unauthorised. The demolitions followed unusually heavy rains, which left dozens of people dead and wreaked havoc on the city’s fragile infrastructure.

The government had for many years tried to convince poor families to move out of flood-prone areas, but many resisted. Few had money to buy plots elsewhere and many opted to build houses in risky areas such as the Msimbazi and Kinondoni valleys, which are close to the city centre.

Commentators say the government later viewed the demolitions as an ill-advised move that could alienate voters in the country’s largest and most populous city, coming hot on the heels of a closely contested presidential election.

Tanzania misses out on MCC cash

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) board revoked Tanzania’s eligibility for nearly $450 million (Sh1 trillion) in funding, dealing a blow to the government’s plan to implement electrification projects in rural areas. The negative vote meant that President Magufuli’s government had to reduce expenditure even further to make funds available for the projects. Although the government has been reluctant to admit it, the fact remains that the withdrawal of MCC support is likely to have a long-term effect on power projects, bearing in mind that it was the largest bilateral funding by any single country.

Reasons given for the suspension of MCC support include concerns on good governance, especially following the contentious elections in Zanzibar, and enforcement of the controversial Cybercrime law, which is said to infringe on individual rights.

The sugar crisis

The country was gripped by a serious sugar crisis early this year following the government’s decision to restrict importation of the commodity by private traders, ostensibly to fight tax evasion, ensure quality and protect local producers. The government set a maximum indicative price of Sh1,800 per kilogramme, but the acute shortage of sugar that followed pushed up prices to between Sh2,500 and Sh4,000 in many parts of the country.

Although the government stepped in and imported several thousand tonnes of sugar, shortages persisted and prices remained high.

The government eventually yielded and relaxed restrictions on imports to give consumers a much-needed respite from high prices. The way the sugar issue was handled was seen as a clumsy misstep on the part of the new government.

Violent crime

Insecurity has been and is still one of the challenges troubling the Fifth Phase government. Dar es Salaam has especially been hit hard by violent crime, with gangs such as the infamous “Panya Road” terrorising people in various parts of the city in recent months. The situation was not made any better by the killing of four police officers by gunmen in Dar es Salaam in August in what the Police Force said was a declaration of war.

Police have responded to an upsurge in crime with deadly force, shooting dead at least 30 suspects in various parts of the country since the beginning of the year.

This is hardly surprising after President Magufuli challenged the Police Force to be tough on violent crime. He wondered how gunmen could attack a police station, kill officers on duty, steal firearms and melt away without trace.

Human rights activists have voiced their concern and accused police of carrying out extrajudicial killings. They said police could target innocent civilians under the guise of fighting violent crime.

Kagera earthquake

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 others injured when a powerful earthquake hit Kagera Region on September 10.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed in the 5.7-magnitude earthquake, the most powerful to have been recorded in Tanzania.

The relief response was swift, with well-wishers donating billions of shillings to help the victims, but the government has come under criticism for what is seen in some quarters as bureaucracy in the distribution of aid to those affected by the earthquake.

The government’s directive that relief efforts be coordinated by a single authority has raised concern that crooked officials could take advantage of red tape to line their pockets with proceeds meant for victims. Two senior regional officials have been charged in connection with a parallel bank account that was purportedly opened to collect funds for those affected by the earthquake.