Is Your Career at Risk? 7 Jobs Facing Extinction

As we move past the fourth revolution, a basic level of digital literacy to communicate, find information, get goods and services is required to get a job. The term ‘’technological unemployment’’ is becoming more common, business owners are constantly deciding whether to hire a person or a machine. According to a research done by Nesta, one-tenth of the workforce in an occupation are likely to grow while one-fifth are likely to shrink. Machines are replacing jobs while this is good news for employers because machines won’t call in sick or ask for a time off. The future of jobs strongly relies on broad-based knowledge and more specialized occupations. Careers in education, healthcare and in the public sector are likely to grow. This insight shared by Nesta’s research shows the skills needed in those sectors are highly likely to be important in the future and have a greater chance of growing demands. So this may be true to some sectors, but some careers are somewhat facing grave dangers of extinction. BrighterMonday has listed below some of the jobs likely to be extinct in the future.

Delivery and Taxi Drivers

With growing innovations in the vehicle industry, over time driverless cars are the future and drone delivery is already a thing. Companies like Waymo are already testing driverless cars. Experts predict this as a trend, driverless cars will become our taxis cars. As for delivery services, drones are now used to deliver items when needed. Zipline announced its launch in Tanzania, a service that provides emergency on-demand access to critical and life-saving medicines.

Bookkeepers and Accountants.

Experts predict that we will say goodbye to bookkeepers and accountants at some point by 2028. The industry is growing with business intelligence software like QuickBooks and Quill. Their rise is changing the traditional role of the accountant, business owners are less reliant for advice. The software provides information at your fingertips in a matter of seconds.The business intelligence software captures, reports, analyzes and integrates data sources. The software offer fewer errors and are cheaper to use especially in less complicated business situations. Bookkeeping and accounting are becoming more commoditized professions because technology is forever altering their dynamics.

Interpreters and Translators.

With growing waves of aided tools that translate, the need for interpreters and translators is slowly disappearing. Apps, plugins and even mobile devices that translate are becoming more common and more practical in everyday life. This goes to show that one day hiring an interpreter or translator may be a decision not worth making.

Postal Workers

When was the last time you received a letter? Over the years, emails have replaced postal services. In 2015, the number of emails sent and received per day totaled over 205 billion. Even other postal services are facing extinction due to better services offered by other courier companies. Machines have also made sorting and organizing mail faster and more efficient, creating a greater risk of extinction to the postal industry.

Data Entry Workers

The amount of data has been growing lately, there is less need for a person to transfer or manipulate data. All of this can be done automatically by new technology such as barcode scanners, image recognition and voice-recognition software. To reduce costs, companies are doing away with the hiring of data entry individuals and relying on automation instead.

Telemarketers

The growing wave of email marketing and social media marketing, is slowly killing telemarketing. Buyers are less likely to answer phone calls from telemarketers. Due to this cold calling is actually declining. Companies are more likely to use robot callers or automated voices to cut costs. This is why this profession is dying away.

Travel agents

The information age has brought the rise of sites like Airbnb, TravelStart and the likes. These sites are killing the need for travel agents. Lately, it is possible to go on a trip or organize a huge trip without using a travel agent. There was a time when trips or booking flights needed agents. This information age has allowed people to experience booking flights, hotels or hire a car by just using the internet.

Don’t Despair