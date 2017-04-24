MIND YOUR TEETH : Are you using the right toothpaste?

By Dr Saket Gaurav gauravsaket@gmail.com

Looking at the toothpaste aisle in a supermarket or a shop can be overwhelming in deciding which one is the right toothpaste for your oral health.

There are many options available from gel, paste to powder having an array of benefits such as those that strengthen gums, whiten teeth and control tartar.

Therefore the question is, which one is best for you? Below explained types of toothpastes should help you make the right decision.

1. Anti plaque toothpaste:

These toothpastes control plaque accumulation on teeth, thereby reducing the chances of getting gum disease.

Plaque if not cleaned properly hardens into tartar over time. Tartar/plaque control toothpastes contain ingredients such as pyrophosphates and zinc citrate as well as an antibiotic and antifungal agent called triclosan, which helps to kill bacteria.

2. Fluoridated toothpaste:

Fluoride is the most important ingredient to look for when selecting toothpaste. It is a natural mineral that has contributed to a rapid decrease in tooth decay.

In some developed cities, the public water supply contains right amount of fluorides in it. When buying water for drinking we should always select the one which contains fluoride in it. Using a toothpaste containing fluoride will help you maintain healthy teeth.

3. Desensitising toothpaste:

This is for sensitive teeth, to either hot or cold food items. These toothpastes contain potassium nitrate, strontium chloride, sodium fluoride and other contents which help to block the nerve pathway, hence reducing the sensitivity.

But make sure you visit your dentist if the sensitivity worsens.

4. Whitening toothpaste:

There are a number of whitening toothpastes now in the market for people who are concerned about improving the whiteness of their teeth. Whitening toothpaste contains abrasive particles and chemicals that act to polish teeth and help remove stains.

This is one of the reasons that it shouldn’t be over-used. If you are concerned about whitening your teeth, visit your dentist and get the best and safe advices for teeth whitening.

5. Natural toothpaste:

For those who are uncomfortable brushing with chemicals, natural toothpastes are an option. These toothpastes are made from herbal extracts and other natural ingredients, such as essential aloe-vera, oil of ginger, seaweed extract etc.

The health claims of these toothpaste have not been clinically proven. Thus, it is important to check if these toothpastes contain fluoride, a proven active ingredient for the prevention of tooth decay as discussed above.

6. Kids’ toothpaste:

Kids’ toothpastes are available in various stores according to the age groups. It’s a good idea to use it as recommended by the makers. The fluoride content in toothpaste for younger kids will be less as compared to teenagers and adults.

7. Toothpaste for smokers:

People who smoke often suffer stained teeth because of tar deposits. Some smokers’ toothpastes use stronger abrasives to remove these stains.

Vigorous brushing with more abrasive pastes may damage the enamel over time. So instead of using hard bristled toothbrush and brushing hard, visit your dentist for opinion and try to cut down smoking.