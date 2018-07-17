Becoming a father: men’s role in antenatal care

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

When it comes to expecting a child and having a healthy pregnancy, the focus has long been on women. Men, rather expectant fathers have not been subjected to preconception care and pregnancy advice while the involvement or role of men during pregnancy is crucial. However, studies show that male participation in Tanzania during pre-pregnancy and post-delivery is still low. According to a qualitative study, titled, “Perceptions on male involvement in pregnancy and childbirth in Masasi District, Tanzania,” despite the efforts to promote male involvement in maternal and child health, studies in low and middle income countries have reported that male participation is still low.

The findings of the study revealed that women preferred to be accompanied by their partners to the clinic especially on the first antenatal care visit. Men did not wish to be more actively involved in antenatal care and delivery. The study further stated that the society perceived men as being breadwinners and their main role in pregnancy and child birth was primarily to support their partners financially. The key factors which hindered male participation were traditional gender roles at home, fear of HIV testing and unfavourable infrastructure in health facilities.