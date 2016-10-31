By Dr Heri Tungaraza

As we come to the end of the breast cancer awareness month, we must promise our-selves to continue talking about this problem even in the month to come.

For sus-tainable changes to take place, we have to keep engaging in three dimensions: service provision, research and public policy. In each of these three areas there is a lot of work that can be done and for success to be achieved the weight of all the political will must be thrown at it. How do we get our leaders to act? I will leave that for another day.

In the fight of this disease we must always remember that we have less resources compounded by lack of awareness, cultural and technological barriers. Knowledge of these facts is part of the solution in shifting the stage distribution to earlier stages. Currently, up to 90 per cent of all breast cancer patients in Tanzania have stage III and IV cancers. Steps to downstage breast cancer will improve outcome however small it is. In the end breast conserving surgeries can be done that reduce morbidity and en-hance quality of life. The meagre resources available can be used wisely to achieve early detection that will include approaches through screening of asymptomatic women and early diagnosis of symptomatic disease. However we have no choice. So in this month the message to establish screening program still resonates.

Initially the screenings will lead to increased incidence of breast cancer creating a buzz. However as the screening gets more established the rise in increase will become stable. The new increase of breast cancer patients will mean more resources needed to treat them.

There is a catch though because this new increase in finances needed will be offset by total treatment costs in the long run because the newly diagnosed cases will have early disease that is usually cheaper to treat. As a country with an administration that has a slogan dubbed as ‘Hapa kazi tu’ (we just work), we must immediately increase our screening services with the costs and human resources elements factored in to save lives.

The best screening methods to date are mammography and clinical breast examina-tion. Mammography has shown to decrease deaths related to breast cancer in many studies. CBE is cheaper than mammography as it requires no machines but skills of the provider. However CBE has not shown the same efficacy as mammography. Breast self-examination and breast awareness education can supplement these screening programs.

At individual level, a woman can improve her own healthy by reducing its risk for breast cancer. Studies have shown that cutting down on alcohol, leading an active life style, smoking cessation, eating a healthy diet and maintaining an appropriate weight, these efforts at personal level can supplement the national initiatives in reducing the burden of the disease. As an oncologist, I endeavour to take time out to provide health education for my patients in the hope that it will increase their awareness and hence help them safeguard their healthy.