Celebrating women under the sun

By Salome Gregory

It’s early in the morning, as you prepare to go to work, outside your house a hawker is heard advertising her fresh produce straight from the garden. “Mboga mboga,” she calls, passing through different streets in search of customers.

Sights of different women peddling the streets selling different edibles are rampant in Dar es Salaam. These women walk carrying the goods on their heads in search of customers. On top of carrying loads on their head, some hawk the streets with a baby on the back, with other two or three in tow. They peddle for miles in difficult terrains under the scotching sun. What they earn often times cannot cater to all their needs; they only earn enough for basic necessities.

On Thursday the World celebrated International Women’s day with the theme ‘Press for progress. It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women from different walks of life.

A series of activities took place throughout the country to honour the day and celebrate women’s progress in different spheres, as well as highlight challenges that women face. In celebration of International Women’s day, Woman magazine decided to look for some women who work everyday under the sun to support their family.

Geline Gerlady, 30, is a single mother of two children aged 6 and 3. For over two years Geline has sold fruits along the Mandela expressway in Dar es Salaam, one of the city’s busiest roads in rush-hour.

Through hawking fruits the single mother has been able to pay bills as well as cater to school requirements for her children. To the struggling mother, everyday is women’s day because she is tasked with the duty of providing for her family. As such, her challenges are constantly with her.

Before delving into the hawking business, one which she describes as being ‘difficult’, Geline used to cook food at Buguruni market and sell to customers. She however had to leave that business after one of her children, in an unfortunate turn of events, got burnt in hot water while playing next to a charcoal stove.

As a mother, Geline found it difficult leaving her child to be taken care of by her young sister who was living with them. She thus had to stop working for a while in order to take care of her child.

“It was costly just staying home taking care of my child. It meant spending a lot of money on food and clearing other bills without any income coming in. I had to dig into the capital I had in order to settle bills,” she says.

Geline says she had raised Sh400,000 in savings, but that was all spent on settling bills. At the end, she had accrued more debt.

Soon after her daughter’s recovery Geline was ready to start working again. She asked for Sh70,000 from her sister to start a fruits business. “Embarking on a new work line came with its own challenges such as standing and walking in close proximity with cars – something that is quite dangerous,’ she says.

She wakes up at 5am everyday and goes to Buguruni market to buy different fruits such as water melons, bananas, mangoes, pineapples, among others. Making it early at the market means you get good quality fruits at a cheaper price.

Geline then heads back home to pack the fruits ready to hit the streets. Talking about the most challenging part of her work she says, “When it rains it is not possible to go out so that means I miss out on making money.” The striving mother now plans to own a fruits stand near her home to earn additional income as well as be able to still make a living even when it rains.

Amina Salehe, 29, lives in Tandika and sales bites to different offices in the city center. She says she deosn’t have enough money to own a shop in town.

On a daily basis, Amina has more than ten offices to deliver bites to and that has to be done ealry before 9am. This is because majority of her customers buy the bites for brreakfast. In a day she makes up to Sh50,000 from her business.

“I am happy that I am able to feed my mother and two sisters who are still going to school,” she says.

However, the process of making the bites involves Amina being too close to the charcoal stove. As a result, she has over time developed some health complications. On top of that, she uses up to 10kg of wheat flour to make different bites. This means that she has to labour with mixing the load of flour, an activity that has strained her back and caused some back aches.

Julius Twoli is a General doctor at Bagamoyo hospital, he says cookstoves are fueled by soild materials like biomass and coal which creates air that is harmful and can result to lung disease, asthma and pneumonia.

The doctor goes on to state that there is no clear number on how many people are affected each year due to traditional cooking methods and the people affected most by this are women and children in developing countries.

“It is obvious that a big number of women in developing countries spend most of their time preparing meals for the family. The method used can be very detrimental,” says Dr Julius.

Mother of a 3-year-old child, Linda John, 32, sells vegetables at Kinyerezi. She has been doing this business for the past one year and it has helped her in supporting her family, including her husband, who’s a tailor.

Linda is forced to carry her child wherever she goes becuase she cannot afford to employ a house help. She peddles the streets from 7am up to 11am. After that she goes back home to prepare meals for her family as well as doing other chores.

“It was never easy for me when I was still breasfeedng. I could not get enough time to eat well and breastfeed my child. I had to eat once I got back home and breastfeed my child while hawking,” says Linda.

Whenever her child starts crying, Linda finds a place where she can have a sit to calm her baby down.

Another challenge that she faces is having to deal with customers who buy goods on credit but don’t pay on time