In the quest to gain weight

By Salome Gregory

Have you ever thought on the other side of life for a woman who is struggling to gain weight? As much as majority of women struggle to lose weight, there are also women out there struggling to gain weight.

From dieting, change of lifestyle, becoming gym friendly in the name of weight loss, some women go beyond the above for them to gain some ‘more flesh’.

However, interviews by Woman shows struggle to gain weight seems to be more difficult as for majority of women it takes time to achieve weight gain compared to those who are working out to lose weight.

For more than five years now, Happiness Mwanyika, 32, a hotelier and a mother of two children has been struggling to gain weight in vain. Currently she weights 49 kilogrammes.

She dropped from 55 kilograms when she stopped breastfeeding her second born who is 2 years now.

“I hate it, I am unable to gain weight I want. I grew up thin and most of the times while still at school I was bullied because of my weight. It affected my confidence,” says Happiness.

She says, 21 years have passed since she completed her primary education but she still remembers how other pupils mocked her saying she can easily be lifted by wind just because she was thin.

In the beginning it was not something she took seriously, with time she started comparing her body size with other pupils and realised she was among other thin pupils who were not more than three at her school.

She says, she could no longer find that joke friendly and reported it to her teachers who as well laughed at the joke at first then punished the pupils who mocked her.

She could feel more comfortable when she is at home as her father used to call her ‘model’. He told her body size is normal and every human being has his/her size depending on the genetics.

“My family realised how my body weight and size affected my confidence. I would tell them about the joke from school,” she says.

Even when she resumed work, colleagues were commenting on her body weight. However, it does not affect her anymore but the desire to gain more weight is still there.

She says, when she got her first born five years ago, during her pregnancy and breastfeeding journey she gained up to 58 kilograms. She was happy and pushed herself by eating more. When she stopped breastfeeding, she reduced number of meals and she slowly lost weight up to 51 kilogrammes.

Agnes Malembeka is a nutritionist at Ifakara Health Institute. She says being underweight is a word used to explain about an individual who is not having healthy weight with less body fat than what a normal human being is supposed to have.

She says, a body fat is using Body Mass Index (BMI) and a person is identified as underweight when his or BMI is below 18.5.

“With weight gain people should also consider if one has a history of thin bodies at her family to avoid stretching too much with weight gain and end up being stressed,” says Agnes.

Commenting on how one can measure his or her BMI she says one has to know his weight and height. Your height should be multiplied by itself. Then divide your weight to the figure you will get from your height once you get a BMI which is 15.4 below then you should consider yourself underweight.

She says, it is advised once you find your BMI is not normal, it is better to visit your doctor for medical check up to see if there are no signs of medical conditions that needs more attention immediately. For women, it is advised to ask about your menstruation cycle, heart issues, anaemia and diabetes.

She says one can be underweight due to less calories consumed. If enough calories are consumed then the body weight will be needed. However if too much calories are taken, the body will manage itself and it will result to weight gain.

Halima Sadick, 29, a law student at the University of Dar es Salaam agrees that gaining weight has never been an easy journey. She is currently weighing 56 kilogrammes and she has been working out for the past three years to be in that position.

She says, altogether with small six meals a day, three days a week of exercising to enlarge her muscles, results took about a year to manifest.

“I feel much comfortable right now after gaining 7 kilograms for three years. Finally I changed my wardrobe and got compliments on how my body has gained some flesh,” says Halima.

She says, she is so lazy with food and thinks that if there could an injection that can be replaced with eating she would have gone for it. Eating six small six meals is no joke.

Her doctor told her she can gain up to 65 kilogrammes. But she has no hope for more weight as she is tired with carrying food.

Her doctor also advised her on learning to go off things that result to stress and make her not able to eat all of her small six meals a day. She was warned about taking drinks before meals as fluids can affect one’s appetite. It is advised for one to take drinks after half an hour of a meal.

She says, with drinks she avoids soft drinks, and caffeine that gives little nutritional support. Drinks like milk, fruit smoothies as well as fruit juices energizes the body.

With foods and snacks she goes with vegetables, nuts, bread, whole grain cereal, avocados, cheese, lean meats, peanut butter, pasta and dairy products. Snacks between meals is a good way to help gain weight.

Bonaventura Balige, a physiologist based in Dar es Salaam, says there are physical issues that can affect ones weight. Issues like how one is happy about his body size has a lot to do with boosting confidence and self esteem.

Adding to that he says, being in a state of struggle to gain weight can lead to mental health complications due to depression and majority with such problem experience loss of appetite.

It is important for someone who is struggling to gain weight to also be asked about relationship status, career life, and if is a moody person so that to get the right treatment for such problems.

“When you counsel a client and ask such questions it is easy to understand whether a client needs emotional support or just a well balanced diet,” says Balige.

Anastazia Petro,39, is a business woman at Kariakoo market. She struggled for weight gain for the past five years but it never worked.

She weights 50 kilogrammes and before her marriage distabalized she was 72 kilograms. She has lost appetite. She visited her doctor and she was told it is not easy for her to gain weight as her doctor told her she has problems with her marriage and it affects her health.

“It was not easy for me to remain in my marriage of ten years. I decided to move on with my life however I am still struggling to rebuild my business as I spend a lot of time struggling to get the divorce papers done,” says Anastazia.

Dr Julius Twoli says that, people with weight loss are the danger of developing health complications such as infertility, lack of vitamins, weak immunity, anaemia and psychological issues.

He says, it is advised to gain weight as required but one has to be sure that she gaining weight in a right way. One may chose to use sport and diet as a way of gaining weight.

He says the symptoms of underweight includes hair loss, feeling tired and strained, falling sick more often, with women they will experience irregular periods. Dr Twoli says for naturally thin women, gaining weight is difficult since it is a genetic situation.

n women knows are thin, they always ignore food and create more room for them to remain thin.

He says, for a naturally thin women to gain weight they have to decide how many kilograms they want to gain and get to know if one needs fatty weight or in the lean muscels. This will help to know exactlyu which expert one should see, it it the nutrionist of weight trainer.

One has to find out about daily calorie requuirement to gain weight as one must consume 500 to 1,000 extra calories.