Do you ever ask your Doc these questions? Please do!

By Dr Syriacus Buguzi

You are at the hospital. A doctor examines you and prescribes medications after you present several complaints about your illness.

Do you ever ask questions about whatever he might have prescribed for you?

Well, doctors usually have good intentions when treating you, however, one fact you can’t dispute is that we are human beings just like the rest.

At times we may not communicate well enough to satisfy your curiosity.

It happens that a doctor and a patient may see different things in a different order of importance.

Doctors are usually committed to solve your problem but that doesn’t mean they will always recognize the greatest need that you have.

That’s why, as a patient, it’s important to take an active role when a doctor is attending you. So, always ask questions.

Such as, hey Doc! Are there different treatment options apart from the one you are giving me? This is so helpful. It helps more if you go the extra mile to reveal to your doctor about your alternatives. He could intervene better at this point.

But, you could also ask: Doc, what should I expect from this kind of treatment? For example, don’t just assume that life will turn to normal after surgery or other treatment, and may be you don’t know that the doctor has a better answer to that.

Yet, doctors almost always have too much on their table to deal with and too little time.

So, it’s important to ask: ‘Do we have to do this now, or can we revisit it later? Is this necessary to do that now?’ This could help your doctor to make a timely decision.

Don’t forget also, that there is always a possibility that medications could hurt a patient.

So, it’s important to ask: “What are the side effects?” Whether the side effects are in form of headaches or skin rashes or mouth blisters, those sorts of side effects are common—and are things patients should understand well.

Ask whether there is anything you can do on your own to improve the condition. This may include lifestyle choices. This plays a big role in your recovery process.

And, this is key: “How much will this cost me, Doc?” In Tanzania, like in the rest of the world, modern medicine is expensive. Sadly, most doctors don’t know the cost of medications they prescribe. Many doctors could help you know it only if the patient pushes them to find that out. If the doctor doesn’t know, he/she could refer you to the administrator.

Don’t forget to ask the Doc, “Should I get a second opinion?” It’s always prudent to seek second opinion because the doctor’s insights because his/her insights into your symptoms and their causes may be very different from another doctor’s, depending on a doctor’s area of expertise.