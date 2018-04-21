Saturday, April 21, 2018 Advertisement advertisement In The Headlines PM Majaliwa urges farmers to sell their produce through co-operatives Government has said all commercial crops will be sold through co-operative unions, urging traders 4 hours ago Storm over Sh1.5tr saga The government sought to reassure Tanzanians yesterday that no budgeted funds have been stolen or News Video queen dies after short illness 4 hours ago News Four robbery suspects die in shootout with the police 4 hours ago News Mtaka calls for more investment in textiles 4 hours ago News Masogange passes away after short illness 19 hours ago