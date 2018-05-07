ASK THE DOCTOR: How do I treat this body odour?

Dear Doc,

I take a shower every morning and evening (after work), but I still have body odour that won’t go away. I have tried using sprays and antiperspirants to no avail. I consulted a dermatologist who gave me bioselenium, but it didn’t work. I even took an HIV test thinking it was the cause of the smell, but I am HIV-negative. I can’t use public transport comfortably and my self-esteem is dented. This problem is giving me sleepless nights. Is it a common problem and what is causing it? Please advise me. Njogu

Dear Njogu,

The bad smell from your body, or body odour, is known as bromhidrosis. Everyone has body odour and it occurs due to the bacteria on the skin breaking down acids in sweat. It becomes significant after puberty due to development of the apocrine sweat glands.

Men tend to have worse body odour than women because they tend to sweat more. If you sweat excessively (hyperhidrosis), you may have more body odour, especially in the feet (bromodosis), or armpits (axillary osmidrosis).

Body odour can be worse if you are obese; you take alcohol, spicy foods or garlic; if you are taking some medications e.g. antidepressants; or if you have some illnesses like diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease, some cancers.

There is a rare genetic disorder called trimethylaminuria which causes someone to have a fishy odour.

You can also apply aluminium chloride solutions or 0.5% glycopyrolate solution on your armpits, preferably in the evening just as you are going to sleep, to reduce how much you sweat the following day.

Some other procedures that can be done to the most affected areas include iontophoresis, which utilises an electric current run through the skin; use of anticholinergic medication; or intra-dermal injection with botulinum. These should be done by a skin specialist.

Dear Doc,

I am 26 years old and single. Since November last year, I noticed that my erection doesn’t happen spontaneously like it used to, especially in the morning, and when it does it is not as strong as it used to be and it lasts for just two to three minutes.

I have never masturbated. I am currently hunting for a job and I find myself stressed all the time. Zakaria

Dear Zakaria,

Having a problem with achieving an erection once in a while is not a cause for concern. However, if it persists, it may be due to either a physical and/or a psychological issue.

You may have a physical problem that is affecting the quality of your erections e.g. reduced testosterone levels, heart disease, high cholesterol levels, blocked blood vessels (atherosclerosis), diabetes mellitus, hypertension, nerve problems, some hypertension medicine, sleep disorders, obesity, alcoholism, smoking or other drug use, injuries to the spinal cord or pelvic region. It may also be due to psychological issues like stress, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, etc.

An urologist can help you figure out the source of the problem and a solution for it. In the meantime, maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep (seven to eight hours a day), and find a way to manage the stress.

You may also benefit from pelvic floor exercises: contract the pelvic muscles as though you are stopping the flow of urine.