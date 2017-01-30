By Dr Heri Tungaraza

Among the many risk factors for cancer treatment that continue to stress the oncologists, is age. The factor of age is termed as an unmodifiable risk that the human race has failed to stop.

We have come to accept that once we are born, death is our destiny through the process of ‘aging’.

It has been a known fact that with aging, the risk of cancer increases, with studies to back this up. But aging is part of the natural course of the human life and rather than fighting it, we need to embrace it.

The will to live among humans is as strong as in animals, a characteristic I have witnessed in my patients who have fought till the very end to survive.

As more people are aware of the cancer diagnosis through initiatives and technology, the gruesome journey to fight it, begins.

My core role is to treat the cancer and depending on its stage and patient’s general condition, I will set goals together with family and the patient from the start.

The choice of treatment is determined by many factors such as age but also finances, the biology of the cancer, expertise level of the hospital and the choices of the patient.

Age, the double edged sword

Age of the patient ranks among the most important factor in determining the patient’s general condition. In the end, age is very important in choosing what kind of treatment should be.

The more advanced the patient’s age, the more likely a less aggressive approach will be deployed and hence the chances for cure dwindle.

All the main treatment modalities of cancer such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy don’t go well with advancing age. These modalities have a significant effect on a patient who is very old.

There are times, treatment is held back because the patient seems very old and the oncologists decide that the treatment would harm rather than heal. In cases where age is not taken into account, the treatment has had the potential to shorten or lower the quality of life of the cancer patient.

However, recently, owing to the advancement of technology and the introduction of novel drugs, there has been an attempt to treat old patients diagnosed with cancer.

I think it’s fair to admit that societies today are seeing more old people as victims of cancer than any age group.

The step taken to find treatment has also been supported by an improved healthy population, where in some societies, people in their 70’s and 80’s are stronger than before. Hence surgeries have been possible and new chemotherapy drugs with fewer side effects are administered.

Some of these drugs have been bound to proteins and other compounds making them more specific to tissue and delivered at fewer doses than before. In the radiation, technology has made it possible to plan in 3D and also deliver radiation at more focused sites.

Age still remains an important factor in both cancer risk and treatment but it’s true that even without the thought of cancer, age is still a threat to a human’s ‘will’ to live.