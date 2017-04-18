Alert to parents on childhood TB

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz musanachi60@gmail.com

Diagnosing tuberculosis (TB) in children is more difficult than in adults. This is because children cannot produce sputum - a mixture of saliva and mucus coughed up from the respiratory tract, typically as a result of infection, especially those under the age of five.

Doctors advise that parents and guardians should ensure that they provide a proper historical background of their children to help doctors diagnose the illness more accurately.

A detailed historical background when seeking for any medical treatment at any health facility centre is very important, says Dr Mrisho Lupinda, the Kinondoni Regional Tuberculosis and Leprosy Coordinator in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Lupinda told Your Health recently that parents and guardians should ensure that they visit the hospital early and give appropriate historical background when they suspect symptoms of TB children.

Typical TB symptoms include cough that lasts for more than two weeks, associated with fever, weight loss and night sweats.

Dr Lupinda says that situation of TB in children in Tanzania in terms of data is still not encouraging.

It is estimated that of all TB patients in Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam, 9 per cent are children. A lot needs to be done to reduce the cases of TB in children, says the medic.

Actually the number of TB cases in children has been rising over the years in the country and Dar es Salaam in particular, despite efforts to help health workers to know how to diagnose the bacterial-disease accurately in children.

The Management Development for Health (MDH) has helped to train health workers in Dar es Salaam on how to read chest x-rays, as well as doing quarterly meeting for nurses and clinicians on the disease.

“Childhood TB management, including diagnosis is very difficult including the use of x-ray, especially when TB patients must pay for tests,’’ says Dr Lupinda.

“So far we have embarked on a countrywide awareness campaign to sensitise people on the symptoms of TB. We are currently educating people how to suspect TB symptoms,’’ he added.

Looking into the data, TB is still a burden to the government, considering that HIV/AIDS co-infection poses an additional burden.

However, most of the children get TB if there is an adult in the household who is also suffering from the air-borne disease.

Government reports such as the 2015/2020 strategic plan says that Tanzania has the target of reaching patients to the tune of an average 70,000 – 80,000 each year.

But unfortunately, the government has not yet reached the target expected each year.