THE PHARMACIST : All you need to know about peptic ulcers

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

We all know the feeling of having your chest burning and stomach grumbling after eating spicy food.

This is caused by hyperacidity, and chronic hyperacidity can lead to stomach ulcers in the future. This condition is commonly known as ‘Peptic Ulcer Disease’.

Causes

Different factors can cause the lining of the stomach, the oesophagus, and the small intestine to break down. These include;

• Helicobacter pylori (a bacteria that can cause a stomach infection and inflammation)

• Long-term use of painkillers such as aspirin, ibuprofen, etc.

• Drinking too much alcohol

• Radiation therapy

• Stomach cancer

• Smoking

Symptoms

The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is burning abdominal pain that extends from the navel to the chest, which can range from mild to severe. In some cases, the pain may wake you up at night.

Other symptoms of peptic ulcers include changes in appetite, nausea, bloody stools, unexplained weight loss, indigestion, vomiting and chest pain.

Testing

There are three main types of tests available to diagnose a peptic ulcer.

• Upper endoscopy

In this procedure, your doctor inserts a long tube with a camera down your throat and into your stomach, to examine the area for ulcers. This instrument also allows your doctor to remove tissue samples for further examination. This procedure is recommended for people with a higher risk of stomach cancer. This includes people over the age of 45, as well as those who experience anaemia, weight loss, gastrointestinal bleeding and difficulty in swallowing.

• Upper GI tests

If you don’t have difficulty swallowing and have a low risk of stomach cancer, your doctor may recommend an upper GI test instead. For this procedure, you’ll drink a thick liquid called barium, and then a technician will take an x-ray of your stomach, oesophagus, and small intestine. The liquid will make it possible for your doctor to view and treat the ulcer.

• H. pylori tests

H. pylori is a common cause for peptic ulcer disease. Doctors would recommend in getting the laboratory tests done in order to determine whether you’re infected.

Treatment

Treatment will depend on the underlying cause of your ulcer. If tests show that you have an H. pylori infection, your doctor will prescribe a combination of medication, which you will have to take for up to two weeks.

The medications include antibiotics to help kill infections, and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) to help reduce stomach acid.

You may experience minor side effects like diarrhea or upset stomach from antibiotic regimens. If these side effects cause significant discomfort or don’t get better over time, talk to your doctor.

If your doctor determines that you don’t have an H. pylori infection, they may recommend a prescription or over-the-counter medications for up to eight weeks to reduce stomach acid and help your ulcer heal.

Prevention

Certain lifestyle choices and habits can reduce your risk of developing peptic ulcers. These include:

• Do not drink more than two alcoholic beverages a day

• Avoid mixing alcohol with medication

• Wash your hands frequently to avoid infections

• Limit your use of painkillers such as ibuprofen and aspirin.

• Maintain a healthy lifestyle through a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

•Quit smoking and other tobacco use