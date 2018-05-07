Apps to help you watch your weight

The following apps can help you watch your weight, track what you are eating, measure daily water intake and engage in easy workouts wherever you are to remain fit and healthy.

1. MYFITNESSPAL CALORIE COUNTER

Everyone wants to eat healthy foods, enjoy great diets, transform their habits, remain healthy, toned up and lose as much weight as possible.

This app offers all these and more. With claims of over 88 per cent success among those who have used it, the app is superb for tracking food to ascertain calorie levels, customise your food diary, track water intake, import recipe or access its 6 million plus food database.

2. 30 DAY FITNESS CHALLENGE

Great for virtually anyone, anywhere, the app takes you in a 30-day fitness challenge with a clearly set exercise goal in mind.