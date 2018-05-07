Are you fond of eating too fast? Take this message

By Dr Syriacus Buguzi

“Doc, what will happen to me if I continue eating too fast?” This is the question that I was bombarded with recently when a person I was travelling with, in a bus to Dodoma, got to know I am a medic.

Apparently, the bus had stopped somewhere in Morogoro Region so that passengers could attend to their calls of nature, including eating something.

The man we were sharing a seat with went out late to buy some edibles and that means he had to eat very fast so that he could catch up with the bus timetable.

When he returned to the bus, he told me of how he had eaten very fast, but admitted that it was his habit to do so.

“Does this have any effect on my health?,” he asked. Yes. That was my immediate reply to him and in fact, the link between eating quickly and becoming unhealthy has been a long known fact.

What happens is that when a person eats very fast, the body doesn’t get a chance to signal to the brain that one is getting full.

The stomach has what we call receptors which respond upon being stretched by the food, and the hormones that signal to the brain that food-partially digested, is in the small intestines.

Studies done

A study involving 3,000 men and women in Japan found that those who ate quickly and continued until they were full were three times more likely to be overweight than those who ate more slowly.

This was accrued out among the Japanese because speedy eating is popular in that country.

So, faster eaters may also get more acid reflux than slower ones – a study of 10 healthy people asked to eat a 690-calorie meal in either five or 30 minutes found that those who ate faster had 12.5 episodes of reflux compared with 8.5 in those who ate more slowly.

Among the Chinese, another study said that people reduce their calorie intake by more than 10 percent if they chew their food 40 times compared with 15 times. This involved 30 young women.

They were given large plates of pasta and asked to eat quickly. It was later found that while they consumed 649 calories in nine minutes, this fell to 579 when they were told to chew the food up to 20 times.

So, chewing more helps to digest your food well. This is because person’s saliva has enzymes that both lubricate and start digesting what one eats.