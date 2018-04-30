By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Do you normally change your socks or shoes? Be informed that proper foot hygiene saves many things—it could as well save you from the bad smell in your foot.

Your foot harbors bacteria. That you have to know. Usually, the bacteria you harbor in your foot could cause the sweat to breakdown and lead to bad odour. At times it could be due to fungus, reacting with the sweat that is left to accumulate in the foot.

The sweat, normally generated from your sweat glands, is itself not odorous. However, when it’s in excess, the bacteria in the feet begin to break it down, leading to that smell.

So, now you know the culprit. You also now know it that in order to maintain proper foot hygiene, you need to wear dry clean shoes and socks all the time.

But also, you need to be weary if shoes that increase sweating, especially the synthetic closed shoes. This is likely to create a favorable environment for the bacteria and fungi.

Well, there are certain people who are genetically predisposed to sweating that is linked to stress and anxiety. The principle remains the same, keep clean and dry all the time.

Do certain foods cause the bad odour in the feet? One may ask. The answer is yes. If you want to keep the smell at bay, just avoid coffee, sodas or even energy drinks.

Scientifically, these contain caffeine, which may increase sweating and therefore foot odour. That’s where the connection comes in.

But also, certain people who are suffering from a rare condition known as trimethylaminuria, need to watt certain things.

If you are one of them and you happen to eat eggs, meat or fish, just know that these have choline, which is converted in our gut into the fishy compound trimethylamine (TMA). This may cause your feet to smell. However, this happens in rare circumstances. The solution for such people is to stop eating these foods.

What else? The design of shoes and socks you wear is important here. Get ones that have ‘room to breathe’ if you are at risk. But also, washing the feet daily with soap and water and keeping them dry is also important.

•Keep the socks and shoes dry.

•Keeping toenails trimmed

•Soaking the feet in salty water or tea for at least 30 minutes

If all this fails, you must arrange to consult your doctor who may prescribe antibacterial or antifungal powders. There are also certain lotions, creams and anti-perspirants that may be given to you.