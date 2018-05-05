Be comfortable in your own body

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @TheCitizenTz etungaraza@tz.nationmedia.com

There’s a saying that goes; “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”. And that’s what most people will tell you when asked about qualities that make them attracted to someone. The degree of beauty differs from one woman to another. It is a fact which even women themselves know and will strive at their best level to look beautiful before society.

Society has a certain set of standards when it comes to beauty. It specifies what colour, size, hairstyle, fashion and other things that women should be or should have in order to be considered beautiful.

But we all know that not everyone is comfortable with their body or how they look. We have women who think they are too fat or too thin to wear certain outfits or go to certain events. We have those who enhance their body parts just to look more appealing. To them, such perceived looks are what define beauty.

It has become common place today, especially in the western world to find women going for plastic surgery to change their facial appearance (Botox), go for breast, hips and butts enlargement, they do all these procedures simply to look more appealing.

Eunice Adam*, a university student, says she is very uncomfortable with her body and how she looks. She is particularly displeased with her small behind. “I’m flat like the way men are,” she says. For her to look good, she says she always wears a skin-tight which has a special sponge on its back just to make her have a feminine look.

“Without boosting my buttocks, I will not go anywhere because I’ll lack that confidence that I want,” she says, adding; “I want to look good in front of my friends and other people.” Another body part that Eunice is uncomfortable with is her big breasts. Having big breasts makes her uncomfortable, and that is why she has to wear sponge-fitted skin-tight pants to make her body look more proportional. Currently, she has seven skin-tight pants fitted with a special sponge for her to change each day.

Her state of feeling uncomfortable didn’t come out of the blue. “I remember I was walking down a street in Mara Region and I overheard some men talking about my body shape. I was truly hurt. Soon after coming to Dar es Salaam, I bought the skin-tight pants that have a sponge to help enhance my looks,” she recalls.

According to psychologytoday.com, “Women underestimate their attractiveness whereas men are overly complacent about theirs.”

“Why the difference?” The website poses the question, arguing that “it is tempting to imagine that this is simply a reflection of continuing power imbalances favouring men”.

The website goes further to answer the question, saying that there is a simpler explanation; “Women care more about their appearance because looks are more consequential for them”.

That is why women spend huge amounts of money on clothes, cosmetics and other beauty products and services just to enhance their physical appearance, something that clearly shows how insecure women are about their appearance.

Salustia Thobias, 25, from Tanga Region has had to live with a nickname that she finds repulsive. Her friends have chosen an ironic nickname for her, calling her ‘bonge’, a Swahili word that translates to ‘fat’, but in reality she is thin, a little too thin in the eyes of her peers, prompting such a nickname. “The nickname makes me feel uncomfortable. It draws people’s attention to my appearance whenever it is pronounced, making people eager to see how big I’m. When they see me they just burst into laughter. This makes me feel so bad; this is how God created me but some people find amusement at my expense,” she says.

Salustia states that despite the fact that body size and shape certainly contribute to physical attractiveness, they are not the only factors, and they certainly are not the most important ones! How you present yourself in social settings also plays a big role, she argues.

Pressure from society

For Jacqueline Mosha, a Dar resident, looking beautiful just to please people is not her first priority and there is nothing which makes her more uncomfortable. She says her parents raised her in a way that she has to accept herself no matter how she looks or what she has in life.

“My parents taught me to concentrate on more important things, like studies. I grew up in a family of six girls, I always remember what my mother used to tell us; “a girl must have beauty with brains and not just looks. So that was engrained in me and now body size and shape don’t bother me at all,” she says.

Josephine Tesha, a Psychologist and counsellor based in Dar es Salaam says many women are not happy with their bodies due to different circumstances. “For example, if you ask women who bleach their skin why they opt to do so, they will tell you that the pressure comes from their friends or partners,” says Josephine.

She says if a woman is not strong enough, she will find herself doing things just to impress other people. “This starts from home.

How parents or relatives raised their children matters a lot.

Parents are the ones who need to build children’s self-esteem because a child with high self-esteem feels loved, confident and generally happy. Parents need to compliment their children. Children who feel good about themselves will invariably act responsibly,” she explains.

Josephine says parents should appreciate their children and show them unconditional love. By doing so, they will be helping them to be more comfortable with their body shape and appearance.

At a young age, a girl should realise that she is beautiful in her own unique way. She doesn’t have to fit into the mould that the society has set for women just to feel good about herself. It should be instilled in her that she should be proud of who she is and what she is, no matter what that is.

Self-acceptance

“When you’re hard on yourself, the people around you usually jump on the bandwagon,” says Quebec-based nutritionist and body coach Robyn Jaquays. “They’re hard on you, too.” The more you honour and appreciate your body, the more likely it is you’ll attract positive, uplifting people into your life. “Stop telling yourself you’re fat, ugly or stupid,” she says.