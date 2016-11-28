Beliefs that deny babies to thrive well

By Ludovick Lopa recolopa@yahoo.com

In my experience as a doctor, the most difficult thing about the profession is trying to understand the life experiences of my patients. What patients go through is what defines who they are and what they are likely to do.

At times, tales from people’s experiences can leave a doctor baffled but they point to a problem that a doctor should try to fix.

A few days ago, I stumbled on people who were involved in a conversation, that to me, was rather distressing. It was in my neighbourhood. Three women were chatting about the fate of their young children.

One woman, appearing to be in her mid-twenties, was seeking advice from another—older woman—in her early thirties.

The ‘younger’ lady had a concern. She said, anxiously, “My two-month-old son cries a lot, especially at night.”

Then, the ‘more experienced/older’ woman simply replied, “He doesn’t have enough for his belly. “You know, my son had same problem when he was at that age. Boys eat a lot compared to girls, so, [for him not to cry] you just have to supplement him with light porridge, right away.”

Then, there was another lady in the background. She agreed with the suggestion from the ‘more experienced’ woman, saying, “What you are saying is true shoga. I heard the same thing three months ago from a friend and I applied it on my son. Miraculously, he stopped crying unnecessarily.”

As a medic, I learnt, from that conversation, that the three women were totally ignorant of what they must be feeding their babies from the time of birth up to six months of age.

They are unaware that the first six months of life are the basic foundation of a good health for the young child.

That’s why a woman would rather choose to feed her 2 month old baby on light porridge instead of exclusive breast milk as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO recommends, “…no other food or drink, not even water, except breast milk (including milk expressed…for 6 months of life,’’ but allows the infant to receive ORS, drops and syrups (vitamins, minerals and medicines).

I know from medical science that human milk is species-specific, and all substitute feeding preparations differ markedly from it, making human milk uniquely superior for infant feeding.

The decision by women to calm down their crying children by suing light porridge is totally misguided. It denies their babies the benefits of breast-feeding, such as reduced incidence and severity of infectious diseases.

They aren’t aware that breastfeeding provides physical warmth; improves cognitive performance in later life as well as reinforcing the immune system. Further, it contributes to the women’s health and provides social and economic benefits.

Though more than 90 per cent of children may be breastfed in Africa, inadequate practices like addition of water or other liquids (like porridge) are making the infants prone to infectious disease and poor developmental outcomes.

Poor pre-natal education on breastfeeding, poor follow up care, misinformation, maternal employment (preventing continuous breastfeeding), lack of family and society support, portrayal of bottle feeding as a standard feeding practice as well as commercial promotion of infant formula milk are the common reasons for poor feeding habits in infants less than six months.

Exclusive breast feeding; together with timely administration of vaccination, is the cornerstone in the overall wellbeing of infants below six months.