Blended flour: What is the truth behind the myth

By Proscovier Zacchaues

A healthy baby is every parent’s desire. Parental efforts are focused to ensure their kids survive, thrive and excel in all aspects.

However, parents are subjected to all kinds of contradictory advice when it comes to child nutrition.

It is well known that the first year of life is a prime time for growth and changes throughout the body. Babies should be exclusively breast-fed for their first six months of life without giving anything else (water, fruit juice, porridge, other milk, other beverages or food).

Breast milk is the optimal nutrient mix for infants, loaded with good stuff like antibodies, antimicrobial factors, enzymes, and anti-inflammatory factors along with fatty acids which promote optimal brain development.

What happens after six months? Introduction of solid foods apart from breast milk as breast milk alone cannot meet their nutrient requirements.

This is a perfect timing as most of the babies have doubled their birth weight, can hold their heads up, sit in a high chair, open their mouths when food is presented, and swallow.

It should be noted that additional foods do not replace breast milk rather complement, no wonder they’re referred to as complementary foods.

Complementary foods should be soft, liquid like so the baby can easily use. Complementary foods should be nutritious enough to support child’s physical and mental growth.

Blended flour commonly referred to as ‘unga wa lishe’ is a flour containing cereals, grains, vegetables and sometimes whole foods like sardines that is used to make porridge for babies as a complementary food.

The preparation of various combinations to obtain such flour has been carried out without understanding of the correct purpose and balance of the components.

Improper combination and balancing of the components is what causes stomach upsets, constipation and food dislike among babies.

Let’s take an example of ‘unga wa lishe’ with a following combination: maize, millet, rice, sardines, groundnuts and soya beans. Sounds nutritious ha? Wait a minute! Have you imagined being given a plate containing ugali, rice, beans, sardines, millet and groundnuts? Am not in position to say how delicious or disgusting it may taste, I’ll leave it for you to try.

By the way, have you considered cooking time for ugali versus beans? Let’s go back to our porridge which the house help will cook for ten minutes, fill the thermos up as she’ll be rushing to attend other household chores and your precious seven months old will be fed until you come back from work to nurse him.

As said earlier, most food processors do not have sufficient expertise in the nutrient requirement for different groups and so they do not take into account nutritional needs and safety requirements which threaten consumers’ health.

You’ll be asking yourself, what do I do now, and how do I do it? Well, the idea of blended flour is built on the philosophy of balanced diet; a diet consisting of a variety of different types of food which provide adequate amount of nutrients necessary to maintain good health.

Foods containing proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals in right amount makes up a balanced diet.

Foods containing carbohydrates provide the body with energy and strength to perform various functions; all cereals, roots and tubers fall under this group – maize, millet, rice, potatoes, bananas, cassava etc.

Protein containing foods are essential for body building and growth especially for children; all types of meat, dairy and dairy products, poultry, fish, senene, kumbikumbi and legumes such as peas, beans, soybeans, chickpeas, cowpeas and stumbles.

Fat foods provide the body with heat, warmth and softens skin. It also facilitates absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K and improves taste in food, however, they should be taken in small amount. For example butter, sunflower oil, coconut and coconut oil, cotton seed oil, palm oil, cashews and all types of nuts and honey. Vitamins and minerals provide protection against diseases, they are found in almost all fruits and vegetables. Needed in trace amounts but their limitation may cause permanent and irreversible disability. Ever heard of Spinal bifida and hydrocephalus? It’s not witchcraft, lack of certain vitamins and minerals, but we will discuss this in detail some other time.