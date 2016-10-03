By Dr Heri Tungaraza tungarazah@gmail.com

Cervical cancer, the third most common malignancy among women living with cancer in the world today, is attributed to the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which is sexually transmitted. Now the question is: Is cancer of the cervix a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI)?

Classifying cervical cancer as an STI may be a misnomer. HPV and cancer are different, although one causes the other. HPV is a sexually transmitted, like other viruses like HIV and Hepatitis B. The damage caused by HPV leads to the cancer when the immunity is weakened, compounded by other environmental factors and failure to deal with the pre-cancerous lesions.

Yet, a patient with cervical cancer cannot pass over the cancer to another healthy person, although the HPV can be.

Cervical cancer will remain a complication of some of the untreated HPV that’s sexually transmitted. There is an explanation to this, based on the way cervical cancer occurs and the progression of the disease.

Overwhelming evidence puts HPV at the center of this disease because it’s a long-term infection that leads to the development of the cancer.

In light of that, cervical cancer is almost 100 percent preventable. In addition, pre-cancerous lesions can be detected and removed through screening and treatment.

The association of the HPV in the development of cervical cancer—and the mode of transmission has made some people to refer to it as a STI.

This is so because for cervical cancer to occur, the HPV must be present. The association of viruses and cancer were reported and studies for centuries. The study of the role of viruses in the development of cancer is called Tumor virology and it has provided ground breaking insights since its inception. The latest insight was the role of the virus in the groundbreaking treatment called immunochemotherapy.

A scientist known as Peyton Rous founded this field in 1911 when he discovered the avian virus to be the cause of tumors in chicken.

As with many other discoveries before this, the community didn’t comprehend what had just happened for about four decades.

The following years saw the identification of mammalian viruses in the 1930s by Richard Shope and John Bittner. Later, Ludwik Gross published similar findings in 1950s. These new discoveries ignited the first interest in tumor virology. In the 1960s and 1970s after the new doors were opened after the change of attitude and there was more discovery of other tumor virus-EBV, hepatitis B and human papilloma virus.

Human papilloma virus infection occurs mostly in sexually active women. Of those affected with this virus, about 90 percent of them will get cured of the infection without progressing into complications.

Around 5 percent of such infections will progress to grade 2 or 3(a recognized cervical cancer precursor). These changes can occur within three years of infection. For the cervical cancer to occur, the initial cancerous cells are allowed to progress. About 20 percent of these initial cells progress to invasive cervical cancer within 5 years and only 40 percent progress to invasive cervical cancer in 30 years.

This stepwise progression to invasive cervical cancer provides a rare opportunity for interventions through screening and treatment of the precancerous lesions.

The efforts to prevent this cancer are made even more possible with the current availability of the HPV vaccine.

Without downplaying the importance of HPV in the causation of cervical cancer, it’s not the only culprit for cervical cancer to develop.

This is augmented by the fact that it’s only a small proportion of HPV that progress to the cancer. Lack of routine screening has also played a major role especially in poor communities and areas with people with low awareness.

The infection of the HPV offsets a chain of events leading to the development of cervical cancer-a malignancy that contuse to be a threat, with over 80 percent of the cases of the disease occurring in low and middle income countries.

Sub Saharan Africa is carrying the biggest burden, with data pointing to an estimated one-plus million.

East Africa is shown to suffer the highest cervical cancer mortality rates in the world, with about 27 deaths per every 100,000 women. This is about nine times more than in the USA.