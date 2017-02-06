Choosing quality of life over aggressive chemo treatment

By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Jenida Kulangwa’s grandfather survived with oesophageal cancer for a decade before he died five years ago at the age of 73, but the experience she acquired when caring for her ailing grandpa is still alive in her memory today.

The resident of Iringa narrated her story to Your Health on World Cancer Day—marked on Saturday last week, as Tanzania joined the rest of the world in raising awareness about the disease.

She recalled how the man she fondly referred to as “Babu” could no longer feed due to cancer of the oesophagus. “It was the first time I stayed close to a cancer patient. At first, he told us[the family] that he could not swallow food. Later, we realised that even saliva could not go past his throat,” says Jenida.

“It did not take us long to realise something was very wrong with his feeding system. Then, he was referred from Iringa Regional Hospital to Muhimbili National Hospital where medics confirmed he had oesophageal cancer,” she says.

In Tanzania, oesophageal cancer is prevalent among people of old age—both men and women. However, it’s more common in men. Last year, out of 473 patients who were diagnosed with the disease at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute, 9 per cent were men and 5 per cent were women.

Cancer experts say most patients with the condition do not survive long because of being diagnosed late, failure to afford chemotherapy (chemo) and also due to malnutrition. But for Jenida’s grandpa, the story was different.

She says, “The ten years that my grandpa lived with cancer have remained golden to me. I didn’t expect he could live that long especially after doctors broke the news that he had a malignancy. I have always believed he survived because of chemotherapy.”

“At one point, he lost his hair. He complained of fatigue most of the time after a cycle of chemo. He was always pale. Doctors always warned us that he could suffer from anaemia due to the chemo. But he pushed through,” she narrates.

“Given the kind of cancer that he was suffering from, he could not eat by himself, yet it was difficult to feed him. Medics always told us that his oesophagus had been eaten by cancer,’’ she says as she recalls, “We remained hopeful but it was a tough decade of battling with cancer—for the family and grandpa himself.”

The dilemma in chemotherapy

For Jenida, the cycles of aggressive treatment with the chemotherapy that the old man went through at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), played a key role in increasing his life expectancy.

But oncologists say most patients dread chemotherapy.

According to Dr Heri Tungaraza, an Oncologist at Muhimbili National Hospital, cancer drugs are the most “feared” drugs among patients and health workers who are not involved in cancer care.

In one of his personal appeals to the public, he wrote, “The ‘fear’ attached to chemo is real but the drugs are still vital” as he tried to address the public fears attached to the drugs.

Chemo, he says, remains a vital treatment for palliative care in most countries—especially in Africa, despite increasing evidence from various studies showing that chemo actually causes more harm than good to patients.

A recent study, published in The Lancet Journal, shows that giving chemotherapy to patients who are nearing the end of life actually reduces life expectancy.

The researchers looked at the numbers of cancer patients who died within 30 days of starting chemotherapy and found out that chemo was actually the cause of death—not the cancer itself.

The study by Public Health England and Cancer Research UK found that across England around 8.4 per cent of patients with lung cancer, and 2.4 per cent of breast cancer patients died within a month of starting chemo.

Researchers looked at more than 23,000 women with breast cancer and nearly 10,000 men with 9634 non-small cell lung cancer who underwent chemotherapy in 2014. Of those treated, 1,383 died within 30 days.

The researchers also found that there were significant differences in survival for older people and those in poorer health. They advised doctors to be more careful in selecting patients for treatment where it could do more harm than good.

“The statistics don’t suggest bad practice overall but there are some outliers,” said Professor David Dodwell, Institute of Oncology, St James Hospital, and Leeds, UK who was quoted by the UK’s Daily Telegraph.

“It could be data problems, and figures skewed because of just a few deaths, but nevertheless it could also be down to problems with clinical practice,’’ he said.

Chemotherapy cannot be replaced by something else

There are no studies done in Tanzania yet, to show the risk of mortality attributed to the cancer drugs but according to Director of Cancer Prevention at the ORCI, Dr Crispin Kahesa, chemotherapy is notorious for causing “harmful” side effects.

Over the years, he says, there have been a number of studies being carried out with the aim of developing drugs with less side effects but as of now, patients have to contend with what the science can currently provide.

Through his hands-on-experience when dealing with cancer patients, the doctor has learnt that chemotherapy in Tanzania is not something patients can avoid, despite its aggressiveness.

Whenever Dr Kahesa is prescribing chemotherapy to an ailing cancer patient, what comes first to his mind is the quality of life of his patent—not the number of years the patient will survive with the cancer.

Dr Kahesa, the cancer specialist is inspired by the saying coined by renowned American author, Don Marquis who wrote volumes of inspirational tales before he succumbed to stroke in 1915.

Marquis who was also a journalist, once said, “It is better to be happy for a moment and be burned up with beauty than to live a long time and be bored all the while.”

To some, this saying could be controversial but not to Dr Kahesa who seems to live the message till to date.

The saying has shaped Dr Kahesa’s philosophy in oncology practice as he endeavours to deliver comforting and quality care to those who are terminally ill at ORCI.

He knows the aggressiveness that comes with the treatment but he maintains, “Chemotherapy remains the best way to improve the quality of life of cancer patients.”

As Dr Kahesa spoke Your Health ahead of the World Cancer Day last week, he admittedly said that despite its aggressiveness and “harmful” side effects, chemotherapy cannot be replaced by “something else” currently in Tanzania.

“The only way a person can avoid chemotherapy is by screening for cancer early and undergoing surgery before the cancer has advanced to a late stage where chemo is unavoidable,’’ he said during the interview.

He says that chemotherapy—by its science—is meant to destroy defective cells in the body of a person afflicted by cancer. It’s a cytotoxic drug. That makes it to be “perceived” as a very aggressive treatment.

Coping with chemo side effects

Here are few tips on coping with the chemotherapy side effects.

•Keep food tasty: Chemo can do a number on your taste buds, making certain foods and drinks taste metallic or unpleasant.

Water and meat are the two most common items that become distasteful during chemo. If it becomes difficult to drink plain water, try drinking flavoured mineral water or add sliced lemon to tap water. If certain meats become difficult to enjoy, try other sources of protein such as eggs, low-fat dairy, beans, and fish.

•Fight constipation: While some people experience diarrhoea with chemo, others deal with constipation. Keeping hydrated is important to help prevent constipation. Including all types of fiber in your diet also can be helpful. If you aren’t accustomed to large amounts of fiber, make sure to increase your fiber slowly. Getting some exercise -- even just a 20-minute walk -- can be a powerful intestinal stimulant.