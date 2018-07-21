DEAR DIARY: Women are very smart

By Janet Otieno Prospa

Women are making strides in different spheres of life. Today’s Woman edition is an example of how far women have come to claiming their rightful spot in society. We are celebrating women in business.

Every woman has a right to manage her own finances and determine how she wants to invest her money. It is an undeniable truth that women are very smart. Give her a small amount for investment and she will triple it within a short period of time.

The level of diligence and zeal for success that women have portrayed over the years has made them reach the pinnacle of success which they enjoy today. Gone are the days of subjecting women to secondary roles in society.

Today, they command the same respect as men, and for right reasons. Women have been at the top of their game, unrelenting in their struggle and hunger for success. As such, they should be accorded the right respect and admiration they deserve.

Let us all join in congratulating the women who are working hard to make it in life. those trying everything in their might to provide for their families. They are the true heroes!