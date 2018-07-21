Saturday, July 21, 2018

DEAR DIARY: Women are very smart

Janet Otieno

Janet Otieno 

Advertisement
By Janet Otieno Prospa

Women are making strides in different spheres of life. Today’s Woman edition is an example of how far women have come to claiming their rightful spot in society. We are celebrating women in business.

Every woman has a right to manage her own finances and determine how she wants to invest her money. It is an undeniable truth that women are very smart. Give her a small amount for investment and she will triple it within a short period of time.

The level of diligence and zeal for success that women have portrayed over the years has made them reach the pinnacle of success which they enjoy today. Gone are the days of subjecting women to secondary roles in society.

Today, they command the same respect as men, and for right reasons. Women have been at the top of their game, unrelenting in their struggle and hunger for success. As such, they should be accorded the right respect and admiration they deserve.

Let us all join in congratulating the women who are working hard to make it in life. those trying everything in their might to provide for their families. They are the true heroes!


advertisement

In The Headlines

Tanzania faces legal suit at international tribunals over tax, investment policies

Civil society organisations are pushing for the review of the BIT between Tanzania and The

IGP to investigate whereabouts of police sniffer dog: Lugola

Hobby must be found!

  • News
    The domestic gas puzzle in Tanzania  
  • News
    Tanzania refutes claims of sabotage in Serengeti fire  
  • News
    Why more needs to be done to save Itigi thicket  
  • News
    Tax evaders in tourism industry in Tanzania warned  