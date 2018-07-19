DIGITAL TRENDS: Secret to understanding artificial intelligence

Have you ever heard about the current hype on AI? Has your attention been grabbed by the screen (smartphone, Computers, etc.). Sometimes it seems like every other digital gadget or app is citing AI as it’s secret ingredient recipe for success.

AI is contributing to humanity a better future of leisure and creativity as machines are taking care of most dull routines. Conversely, it’s claimed that AI leads to rising unemployment rates, causing more civil unrest.

AI is creativity in the form of algorithms. Consider these the numbers 1 and 0 as arranged to create different perceptions like poverty, wealth, laughter, etc. When rearranged as ones, tens, hundreds, etc. they can go all the way to trillions in countless ways depending on where the zero (0) is positioned.

It could be termed as rearranging unknown patterns in order to have different alternatives. The rearrangement of these two digital numbers (1,0) is usually what offers countless possibilities for digital brands.

Every storey building has an elevator ride with two states; namely go (1) and stop (0). When the elevator is operating, it goes and stops at any floor several times even when there’s nobody. This could be time wasting, hence the necessity for AI automation to simplify Elevator routines.

A team of Engineers at one Company came up with a better arrangement. When people are approaching the lobby waiting for elevators; they have to press a button number on the centralized control panel; within a second, the panel responds by showing which elevator is at your service.

Such arrangements are replacing the human mechanical skills with algorithms. That’s Artificial Intelligence at its best. AI designed elevators have become an overnight success.

In other words elevators take people to their desired floors and then returns to the lobby to service others swiftly; hence the need for few elevators in storey buildings. Money is saved, wait time is minimised and a precious space for gardening rather than elevator infrastructure.

The race of technological advancement is increasing daily, but we don’t know how to get to the endpoint, or how far we have to go.

However, AI is creating easier ways to live and lengthening life. In this digital era, it’s not about transferring of labor from rural to urban areas as it used to be in the industrial age.

AI is augmenting our mental functions particularly our ability to make predictions and decisions. In the developed world, AI is already creating jobs as people are learning how to collaborate with robots.

The big task at hand is making our leaders (political& religious) to become like cats rather than dogs.

Why am I bringing these pets when we are talking about serious issues?

For an observant person, you might have noted that Cats are much more preferred than dogs to make meme and cute viral internet sensation videos.

While people domesticated dogs; cats smartly domesticated themselves to people’s homes. Other major differences; while dogs are bred to be obedient, trainable, dependable and predictable; cats are weird, surprising and magical.