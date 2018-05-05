Do not adhere to every dating rule out there

By Christine Chacha

I once read somewhere that insanity is doing the same thing in the same way and expecting different results and it struck a chord in me. Once you make an entry into the dating game you realise there are rules of engagement that you are to adhere to. We’ve all experienced it. You go through a particular situation, and then someone says something like, “Oh no, you can’t be friends with your ex.” You ask why, only to get their life story, their experiences and somehow that’s meant to be applicable to you. We are expected to follow these rules, guidelines, restrictions, regulations in order to be successful in the dating game. And we dish them out to others, because it’s all we’ve ever known.

How did we get to a place in time where we no longer date with intuition and feelings but rather live our lives following a set of made-up rules when it comes to dating? Surprisingly not only do they complicate issues but the rules ensure that you date in the same way over and over again expecting things to work out every time. If that’s not insanity, I don’t know what is.

I say it’s time to throw the dating rule book out through the window. Technology and new ideas about sex and gender have dramatically changed the laws of love, from who pays for dinner to how long to wait to call after a date. Here are some key rules that I feel should go out the window.

The man should pay: Who says one person should have to foot the bill for a date just because of their sex? I know so many women who feel mortally offended if they have to contribute to their own date. Can we ditch this stupid “rule” please? It’s 2018. Both genders make enough to be able to cater for the date so why not contribute? If he wants to pay it all, good! But it shouldn’t be his obligation.

The man has to do the asking: Wishing, hoping, thinking and praying that someone will ask you out is giving someone you don’t even really know control of your life. Madness, right? In 2018 we shouldn’t sit around and wait for someone to ask us on dates. Woman up and take your fate into your own hands. Want someone? Go get them, girl. What’s the worst that could happen? If he says No then you can move on boldly.

No sex till date: For years women have been told to wait as long as possible before giving up the cookie. Getting naked with someone new should be done at your own pace, not when some arbitrary dating rule says so. And if someone loses interest after sleeping with you, they were always going to regardless of when you did the nasty. The new rule is to sex whenever you want to.

Play hard to get: So many games. Don’t say I love you first, don’t be the first to pick up the phone, wait three days to text. What all of these say is “Avoid being vulnerable at all costs”. The big problem with this is that a true relationship needs to be emotionally vulnerable to succeed; putting up walls won’t work. If you don’t express yourself because you need to “play the game”, you’ll never learn if your potential lover is emotionally capable and you’ll never learn to properly deal with rejection. And those who react poorly when you’re honest about who you are are not the guys you want to be dating. Quit the games and you’ll stop wasting your time on the wrong people. Its 2018 baby, nobody has the time or patience to await around for you.