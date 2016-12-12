Don’t rush for that painkiller

By Dr Hamis Mkindi

Half of the adult population has had a headache at least once within the last year according to World Health Organization’s recent estimates.

It is one of the common conditions which affect anyone regardless of gender, race or age.

It is estimated that fifty per cent of people experiencing headaches tend to opt for self-medication rather than seeing a health care provider. This may worsen the symptoms or lead to dependency on medications. Therefore, it is important to know your type of headache and seek health care accordingly.

Headaches may be classified as primary or secondary. Primary headache is one that is not caused by an underlying disease or structural problem. This type of headache is caused by over activity or dysfunction of pain- sensitive structures in the head. Secondary headache is that one caused by an underlying disease or structural problems, such as infections, trauma or tumors; to mention a few.

But primary headache is the most common and accounts for about 90 percent of all headaches we experience. Common primary headaches include migraines, tension headaches and cluster headache. These headaches are diagnosed by the healthcare provider based on what causes it and what relieves it, quality of pain, region of the head where the pain is located, and radiation of pain and severity of pain.

Tension headache is the most common form of primary headache and begins during the teenage years, affecting three women to every two men. This headache is characterized as pressure or tightness, often like a band around the head, sometimes spreading into or from the neck and is not accompanied with other symptoms like nausea and vomiting as in other types. It is mostly stress related.

Migraine headache is more common in women than men at a ratio of 2:1 because of hormonal influences and often begins at puberty but most affects those at 35-45 years. The headache is characterized by moderate to severe headache, one sided with pulsating quality worsened by routine physical activity may last from few hours to days, typically 2-3days.

It may be associated with nausea and vomiting, aura and phobia to light or noise.

Cluster headache is relatively uncommon and is more in men than women at ratio of 6:1. Most people develop this headache at the age of 20 or beyond. Migraine is characterized by being frequently recurring (up to several times a day), brief but extremely severe headache, usually focused in or around one eye, with tearing and redness of the eye and congestion of the nose. Secondary headache, however, has a vast number of causes which include meningitis, bleeding inside the brain, ruptured aneurysm, brain tumour and medication overuse headache.

Of these, the most common is medication over-use headache. This is interesting and many people do not know that excessive use of painkillers; for headaches, ironically worsens the headache. Investigations and treatment depends on the cause or type of the headache, depending on what the doctor or any other clinician has depicted from patient’s history. The general treatment for headaches is rest and pain relief medications.

The choice of the drug to be used and further measures to be taken depends on the type of headache whether primary or secondary.

Primary headaches for example such as tension type, migraines and cluster headache all are treated differently with drugs that have different mechanisms in relieving the symptoms. Knowing your headache is the first step in treating it. It is important to contact a healthcare provider for proper evaluation instead of self-medicating with over the counter prescription.