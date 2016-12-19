Don’t rush for that skin cream

By Dr Mpokigwa Kiputa mpokigwakiputa@gmail.com

Topical steroid creams usually advertised and used to treat common skin conditions such as flaking, itching, redness and rash, can put a consumer in a cycle of addiction that is hard to get rid of.

The creams have been known to cause steroid induced rosacea or in an unofficial language “tortured tube syndrome”.

As a medical doctor, I have witnessed topical steroid users who become addicted and they squeeze the daylights out of their tubes to get the last bit of cream that will relieve their symptoms. It can take as little as two days to get addicted.

Do you have a bunch of crimped empty tubes at home? Do you get temporary relief after applying the cream, but the skin eruption always returns? Are you afraid of being in a place where you cannot access the cream? Definitely you might be suffering from steroid induced rosacea, and the eruption that follows after stopping using topical steroids is what we call a rebound phenomena.

The patients may start using steroids for some trivial skin rash and are often prescribed by friends and relatives, or they may get it as over the counter prescription.

At first, the effect of the steroid results in what seems to be the clearance of primary dermatitis but persistent use of it, results in the thinning of the skin as well as skin dependency on steroid.

The appearance is of flaming red, scaly, papule covered face. Also itching, photosensitivity wrinkles and increase of facial hair (hirsutism) comes along with the package.

The occurrence of this unexpected dermatosis might not be merely a medical problem but also a social problem

Since 1951 when they were introduced for use, topical steroids have been widely abused with dire consequences.

The treatment of choice is to stop using all types of topical steroids at once, although it’s a painful ordeal to go through this, it may take months up to a year for the skin eruption to clear but it is worth it.

Meanwhile you might be using emollients such as topical Tacrolimus and antibiotics such Azithromycin to hasten recovery.

Important note: before using any topical steroid you must first seek advice from your GP or Dermatologist.

And make sure you use it for the shortest period possible, usually it’s advised to discontinue as soon as the symptoms have subsided.