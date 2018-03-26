Drugs or diet? Choose wisely choices

By Dr Heri Tungaraza

In recent times there has been a ‘cold war’ between proponents of supplemental foods and doctors who practice western medicine.

Projected to be worthy $278.02 billion by 2024, the dietary supplement business is a force not to ignore.

With its roots in the developed world, it has spread all over Africa; Tanzania included.

Its arrival, however, conjures mixed feelings for us in the clinics as they make our dear believe that diet alone or the supplements could cure an array of diseases.

They always sound familiar to the Maasai man in the streets of Dar es Salaam selling a root that has powers of a magical bullet.

Even in the western style taught medicine, diet is at the core of health. And for centuries, diet has been regarded as a way of preventing illness, that’s why we say one apple keeps the doctor away.

It has always been an advice from a keen doctor to his patient to eat well in the hope of reducing weight and so push back the day of receiving a terrible diagnosis.

Prevention is still better than cure and hence we should continue to believe that a good diet is better used to delay or even better stop a disease from occurring.

However we are currently seeing major changes in medicine. People are moving into using diet not as preventive but as prescriptive.

Some even go further to tell patients to ignore drugs that are given in favour of some diets or supplements.

These changes are happening due to many reasons including skyrocketing prices of drugs, increase of chronic illnesses, overwhelmed health care system and unregulated medical practice that’s has allowed almost everyone to treat.

Although this non-pharmacological approach is garnering excitement in the country especially by the factors above that characterise this era.

It’s important to always have a clear and honest discussion before deploying for any condition especially for chronic conditions where it’s mostly used.

Among the many diets have been widely spoken and possibly widely studies is the Ketogenic diet, a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet used primarily to treat difficult-to-control epilepsy in children.

For centuries, ketogenic diet has been used to treat diseases like epilepsy. In recent times, however, its use has gone beyond just that; to obesity, diabetes and even cancer.

The sheer excitement generated by this diet is based on the results of some preliminary clinical trials and laboratory data.

However like any other treatments, we ought to be cautious as we wait for more evidence.

The main purpose achieved with this diet is to try to mimic the body in a fasting state without disabling growth.

As the carbohydrate and protein metabolism is decreased, the body switches to fats as the main source of energy to a metabolic state called ketosis.

This approach does seem to control disease like epilepsy and before the inception of today’s anti seizures like phyetoin.

It’s still used for those not responding to the newer remedies. The mechanism for the control of epilepsy is not very clear but there has been evidence pointing to its association with certain body reactions. In cancer, ketogenic diet is also receiving attention as it is believed that it cuts off the tumour energy supply.

Could this be an alternative cancer therapy?

Ketogenic diet seems to work here because of the Warburgs effect which says that all cancer cells use glucose as their main source of energy however different they are.

However, cancer is multifaceted and hence fitting for it is not easy. And many research results have been inconsistent.

It’s important therefore to accept that KD will remain promising till we gather enough evidence.

And for all kinds of diet, the best benefits are ripped when used before an illness.

For the unfortunate who fall sick, a good and natural diet has a role to play in supporting the main treatment as supported by scientific evidence present for the particular disease.

Drugs alone or diet alone is no superior to synergy achieved by a combo of the two.