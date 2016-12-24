By The Citizen Reporter; @TheCitizenTz; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A network of small holder farmers’ groups in Tanzania (Mviwata) believes that the government does not care much about agriculture although it continues touting it as the mainstay of the economy.

This is because to a great extent the government has only been rhetoric, when it comes to plans to improve the sector of agriculture and the welfare of small farmers in the country.

Speaking during a workshop held ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) in Morogoro recently, Mviwata members noted that they strongly supported the government in many of its plans to boost agriculture, but they were disgruntled at the government’s lack of workable plans to develop the sector.

This, they noted, put small holder farmers in an awkward situation even as they were the base of the nation’s food security.

They noted for instance that in the government’s industrialisation dream, there is no elaboration as where is the position of small holder farmer. The Mviwata members said the government has been talking in general terms when asked to give details on how agriculture is going to fair in the plan.

Member of Parliament from Mchinga in Lindi Region, Mr Hamidu Bobali (CUF) warned that there is danger that if not elaborated well the industrialisation plan might change the role of farmers in the country.

“I have been hearing this call that farmers should engage in establishing small industries for processing of their produce. This is going to have disastrous effects. We should not forget that the basic duty of a farmer is to farm. He is no an industrialist.

“Asking him to establish small factories means that he should abandon his basic activity. I don’t think that is how the industrialisation plan is going to revolutionarise agriculture in the country,” he said during the AGM.

Mr Bobali was among a number of MPs, mainly from the Land, Agriculture, Pastoralism and Fisheries Committee, who were invited by Mviwata to attend the workshop which preceded the AGM.

The law maker said it is not the duty of a farmer to open a factory unless he wants to shift from the sector.

According to Mr Bobali, it is prudent to ensure that small holder farmers’ problems were addressed in order to help them produce enough and quality raw materials for the factories which are going to be established by businessmen and other investors.

Some Mviwata members who spoke during the workshop supported him noting that if farmers are provided with quality farm inputs at affordable prices, reliable and profitable markets for their produce as well as land to conduct their activities, they will ensure that they provide all the agro processing factories with raw materials they need.

“Ample market is a solution and motivation to farmers. If farmers are assured of reliable and profitable markets, no one will have a duty of encouraging or forcing them to produce quality crops,” noted Mr Daniel Nsanzugwanko, a Kasulu Urban MP on CCM ticket.

He advised the government to construct warehouses across the country so as to enable farmers store their crops during harvests when normally prices become very low, until time when the crops will fetch high prices.

In his presentation, Mr Sabato Nyamsenda, a lecturer at University of Dar es Salaam, warned that there is a danger that the industrialisation plan will not benefit many people if the government not first make necessary changes in the economy.

He noted that in its current form, Tanzania economy is very problematic as it does not benefit majority of Tanzanians, it does not produce enough jobs and it is dependent among other factors.He insisted that in a country with dependent economy like Tanzania there was a need to introduce deliberate moves to empower its people so as to enable them to benefit from the industrialisation plan otherwise only foreigners will reap the benefits.

“For industrial based economy to benefit locals we need capital and technology from among the locals. Do we have the capacity to produce these ingredients?” he asked.

He warned that if locals were not empowered to participate in the industrial economy, there was possibility that rich people from abroad, with capital and technology muscle, would use Tanzanians like labourers when they come to invest.

“The problem is that there is no indication that there is a plan to empower locals while we have heard and seen government concentring in inviting foreigners to come and invest in building of industries. This is not good trend,” he said.

But Mr Wilfred Kahwa from the ministry of Industries, commerce and Investment, allayed fears of the Mviwata members and the MPs noting that the government t still regards agriculture as not only one of pillars of the economy, but also a sector which will benefit and grow from execution of the industrialisation plan.

“Agriculture is still important because it employs majority of Tanzanians. Currently data show that it employs 67 percent of Tanzanians. It also accounts for 30 percent of our exports meaning that it is one of forex income earners.

“Its contribution to GDP (gross Domestic Product) is also more than the industry sector. But the most important issue is that agriculture assures the country of food security,” he said.

Mr Kahwa noted that farmers crave for quality and cost effective farm inputs might find its answers through the industrialisation drive. He noted for instance that discoveries of natural gas put the country in a better position to be a large producer of fertilisers.

“I am sure that cost of fertiliser will decrease if it is produced locally,” he said.

He said in the past the roll out of industrialisation policy saw establishment of factories which pulled people from rural to urban centres. This time, he said, the government aims at establishing industries which will make those in the rural areas stay where they are and make those in urban centres crave to return to rural areas.

Ms Devotha Minja, a Special Seats MP (Chadema) noted in her contribution that farmers will not be able to produce quality crops to fee the industries if they are not supported with quality inputs notably seeds.

“Currently we produce only 17 percent of seeds and import the rest. I am not sure if the seed we import were manufactured in adherence to our environment,” she said.

Ms Minja said it is unfortunate that the government does not focus in assisting local seed producers. She insisted that if there is a key to production of quality crops, that key is locally produced seeds.

Food crops export

Another issue which the Mviwata members were critical of the government is its decision to ban importation of food crops on grounds that might cause food shortage in the country.

The members said it was not fair that when farmers engage in production, the government does not help them much but after harvest the government intervenes and tell farmers how they should sale their produce.

“It is not fair. Because the government leaves us alone during farming, it should also leave us alone when selling our crops,” said one small farmer who did not introduce himself.