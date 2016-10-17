Graviola was to save my aunt from cancer, it didn’t

By Esther Kibakaya ekibakaya@tz.nationmedia.com

My aunt Gemima* (not her real name) had just retired as a public servant in 2011 and started to enjoy her pension when my mother noticed that one of her breast was swollen.

I remember how mom got worried and jokingly asked Aunt Gemima if she was using some bra to lift her breast up. I clearly remember how they laughed together at the joke. But even that didn’t put my mother at ease.

Sometimes, when Aunt Gemima was in public, she would use a scarf to cover the side where her breast had a problem. She never wanted to create attention or make people start asking questions. She was always a person of few words and very kind.

She was very close to my mother, they were more than sisters. I can say that they were best friends. Even though my aunt didn’t tell anyone that she had a problem, it was easy for my mother to notice some changes.

Visiting her home frequently, my mom came to realised that my aunt had a persistent cough. My mom became so worried that she would buy some honey and make her some home remedies after seeing that other medicine were not effective.

As time went by and there was no health improvement, my mother became more worried. She decided to share the matter with her brother, my uncle Sam*. She asked him to have a friendly conversation with their sister for her to go to the hospital. My mother was really worried about my aunt’s swelling breast.

Uncle Sam managed to persuade my aunt to go for check-up. She went to the hospital, finally. When the results came out, we were all in for a suprise. It was the first time for the family to learn that Aunt Gemima had a stage four cancer.

Coming from a family where people tend to keep things for themselves, it was shocking and painful to learn that a person I love dearly had been suffering alone.

At one point, even before the results were out, I felt that some of us already knew what my aunty could be suffering from but we never dared to talk openly about our fears, we kept holding on the little hope that it could just be something else.

After receiving the results, things changed completely. Each one of us was in shock. I remember how I would spend each day searching online for best natural cancer treatments. I recall how I built my hope in a fruit called graviola after hearing from people that it could help cure cancer.

Despite the fact that there was no evidence to show that graviola works as a cure for cancer, I only relied on laboratory studies published online which showed that graviola extracts could kill some types of liver and breast cancer cells that are resistant to particular chemotherapy drugs. That itself gave me hope that there could still be a chance to save my dear aunty.

We shared with eachother whatever we thought could be of help. We made sure that she never missed eating graviola in a single day. We looked for all sorts of home remedies that we though could help her out from food to fruits. In short her life especially her eating style changed completely.

I remember how popular the baobab oil was by then. I would use it to massage her back particular on the side were her breast was infected. I could feel how relived that made her feel. She would take a shower sitting on a plastic chair.

I was chosen to live with her and her son so that I could assist her in whatever she needed. Her sisters and brother woud come visit her almost every day. Even the ones who were living upcountry made sure they came to show their love and support.

I had so much hope that she would get better someday. Staying with her gave me a chance to get even close to her.

I remember how she had trouble breathing at night because her lungs were having what is called pleural effusion. This happens when cancer affects the lungs and fluid collects between the sheets of tissue that cover the outside of the lung and the lining of the chest cavity.

I would wake up at night and ask if she was okay. But Aunt Gemima never liked making people worry much about her. All she would say is that she was okay and I should go back to sleep. Her toes and fingers had changed in colour and became dark, I think it was because less blood circulated to them.

Because of this, the fluid needed to be drained. And I remember how she went to the hospital for the treatment, but a few days later, she was admitted and the doctor had to put a tube in her chest to drain the water.

It was in February 2012, after she fought her battle for just a few months that she passed away. It was a day that I would remember for the rest of my life. It all happened so suddenly and so quickly. It made the few remaining part of her life to be painful and sad.

However, with it comes a big lesson.

It doesn’t matter how hard it is, we should learn not to keep things for ourselves. Till today I feel that there are so many unanswered question I wish my aunt was here today to give the explanation.