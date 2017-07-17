WHAT'S UP DOC : Guard your heart to save your kidneys

By Dr Syriacus Buguzi six.buguzi@gmail.com

Whenever you feel that your body is in good health, don’t take this for granted. It actually means that the body organs are working perfectly well and in harmony—especially your heart and kidneys.

The Almighty creator made our bodies in such a way that kidneys and the blood circulatory system—including the heart, depend on each other in many ways—all this is meant to keep you as fit as a fiddle.

But the danger is that when something goes wrong with the heart, the kidneys could be in trouble.

The negative impact of the heart on the kidneys may not be noticed early—it takes many years to show up.

With this in mind, it suffices to say that if we always work to protect our hearts, then, the kidneys can be saved from complications such as kidney failure.

How high blood pressure harms the kidneys

Actually, the second largest share of the human blood—25 per cent—is pumped to the kidneys by the heart. This amounts to 1.1 litres per minute in a 70-kg adult male. The liver receives the largest share of blood, 27.8 per cent.

However, this “heart-kidneys interaction” can be a delicate thing. How? Since the role of kidneys is to filter wastes from blood, they use a “very dense network of blood vessels” to do so. And this is where trouble begins. These blood vessels (used by the kidneys) could become damaged if the heart pumps blood at abnormally high pressure.

This justifies why most patients with kidney failure in Tanzania have previously grappled with a long-standing history of High Blood Pressure (HBP). HPB is the second leading cause of kidney failure, studies show.

So, if the HBP remains uncontrolled for a long time, it causes the large blood vessels around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden.

In the long run, the small blood vessels which were filtering the blood in the kidneys don’t receive the oxygen and the nutrients they need to function well.

Eventually, this affects the kidneys. They lose their ability to filter blood, regulate the acids and salts in the body—they completely fail.

So, keep your blood pressure in check, to save the kidneys. Know the measurements today and make regular checks. On top of all this you can adopt a healthy lifestyle (topic for another day).