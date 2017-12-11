Here’s what should go on a diabetic’s meal plate

Edwin*, a 29-year-old man from Chemba district was referred to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital. He was a known diabetic on insulin treatment irregularly for past three years whose blood glucose was swinging/unstable.

Doctors diagnose diabetes mellitus using the World Health Organisation’s criteria, which include symptoms of high blood glucose such as polyuria - excessive urination, polydipsia - excessive drinking/thirst, unexplained weight loss, visual blurring, genital thrush and lethargy.



A diabetic meal plan

Edwin’s main problem was poor choices of food he made that wasn’t compatible with his condition. He represents one among the many diabetes patients in Tanzania who don’t have the right information on how to plan their meals.

Thus, in today’s article, I will grossly focus on diabetic meal planning.

Edwin, as I mentioned earlier had swinging glucose levels, yet he found himself eating rice and at times bread frequently since he said that he felt hungry often.

Thus I advised him to focus on food from all groups with fewer calories about the same amount of carbohydrate at each meal/snacks and eating healthy fats.

I sketched out for him a diabetic meal plan using Plate Method. This method advices the following:

Half a plate to be portion of non-starchy vegetables with quarter a plate moderate portion of proteins and quarter a plate of starch (low carbohydrate foods).

I had to allude to some groups of the aforementioned foods.



1. Vegetables

Go for fresh or frozen vegetables without added fats/salts. Non-starchy vegetables include dark green and deep-yellow vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, lettuce and cabbage.



2. Fruits

Choose fresh or frozen without added sugar or dried fruits. Try apples, grapes, water melon, pawpaw and drink juices that are 100 per cent fruit with no added sweeteners or syrup.