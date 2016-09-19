By Dr Heri Tungaraza

It’s is generally expensive in the world today and the high costs keep surging with each passing day. In cancer, the story is no different and the financial weight is on the shoulders of not only the patient but also on the family and the society as a whole. The costs arise from tests and hospital visits but a huge chunk of it are due to the treatment.

Since cancer in the recent years has evolved to be a chronic illness, the bills are more than ever before. But of course, as humans, the heaviest cost is incurred at the end of the battle when a soul that was a breadwinner of a family or society passes on. Back in 2010, the annual global costs of cancer was estimated at a staggering $1.16 trillion. This figure was reached after considering the economic value of the lives lost and disability caused and the direct costs associated with prevention and treatment of the disease.

It has been estimated that cancer together with other NCDs combined are responsible of an output loss of USD 47 Trillion representing 75 percent of global GDP IN 2010 (USD 63 Trillion).

In Tanzania there have not been any attempts to quantify the costs of this disease. One would argue that the failure to estimate such costs is the lack of big data, which has much more repercussions in when consideration a bigger context.

The direct cost that is easier to point is the 7.2 Billion Shs that was allocated for the only state run cancer center, Ocean Road Cancer Institute for the year 2015/16. Though only 11 percent of the funds were allocated, this does not mean that the calculated costs the nation incurred in that year were in any way lessened.

It’s possible that the failure to deliver the funds resulted in less cancer preventive programs from being rolled out and hence more cancer incidences in the subsequent years. In addition, possibly more deaths were never prevented due to lack of funds to buy the drugs. The picture seen at ocean road by far is just the tip of the iceberg due to the fact that not all cancer patients end up at the institute.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare estimates that 95 percent of cancer patients in the country die at home and only the remaining 5 percent in the hospitals. Hence, the magnitude of the financial burden of cancer in the country should go beyond the institute.

Attempting to understand the costs of cancer treatment and those due to deaths, one can refer to the WHO report of 2002 which estimated there were approximately 21000 new cases of cancer. Among the new cases, 43 percent died before they reached the age of 60.

Since not all these patients saw the corridors of ORCI, the costs were felt directly by the patient and the families. For example, for a patient with Leukemia, he/she may need about Sh 500,000 a month for about six months for treatment.