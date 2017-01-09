How to track your baby’s development milestones

By Dr Wilson Lugano lugano_wilson@yahoo.com

Most parents usually become too excited about their first-born babies to the extent of being exceedingly sensitive about the milestones they attain, as they grow.

Some may visit a doctor in late night hours, with concerns that, to a medical doctor, may sound “trivial.” And, the doctor may end up just reassuring them. At times, doctors just gaze at them.

What drives the parents to feel that way about their children? Well, it’s the ecstatic feeling of getting their first child. To them, the child means everything at that time.

Nonetheless, as time goes, the parents get used to their child and the excitement wanes. They reach to an extent where they may no longer track down the baby’s growth and developmental milestones.

It’s not healthy to lose track of the baby’s milestones. Following-up a child’s milestones is something of utmost importance, as a parent.

What are these milestones?

A Consultant General Pediatrician and Endocrinologist at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), Dr. Levina Msuya, describes developmental milestones as an integral aspect of a child’s development history.

She says, “By the age of 6-8 weeks a baby should be able to make a social smile and follow a moving object.” She adds, “By the age of 4 months, a baby should be able to control his head in a sitting position and recognise her/his mother.”

This goes on and, she says, “At the age of 6 months, a baby should be able to sit unsupported and at the age of 9 months, a baby should be able to crawl and pull to stand while at the age of 12 months (1 year), a baby should be able to walk with/without support, and able to speak 2-3 words with meaning, can wave bye- bye.”

This goes on until the age of 18 months, where a baby should be able to follow commands, and, at the age 2years, a baby can kick a ball, walk up and down steps, begin to run, says sentences with 2 to 4 words and can stand on one foot.

At the age of 3 years the child dresses and undresses him/herself, can say first name, age and sex , runs easily, walks up and down stairs, one foot on each step, can a turn a door handle. At the age of 5 years the child likes to dance, sing and act, shows more independence e.g. she can visit a next door neighbour by himself although adult supervision is still needed, speaks very clearly, knows about things used every day like money, food, can use the toilet on her own, swings and climbs.

Cases of any delay in development milestones should be communicated immediately to the Doctor.

Teething

According to a consultant Neonatologist, Prof. Raimos Olomi, teething begins its first process at the age of 6 months. By the age of 2 and half years, the child will have 20 teeth. By 6 years, permanent teeth begin to appear in the lower jaw.

In some communities, Prof Olomi says, teeth eruption is a way of assessing age. However it is said that sometimes there is a wide variation in the timing of teething.

A week ago, a mother brought her 6-months-old male child to the hospital after she noticed that the boy’s ear was turning reddish because of his habit of scratching it.

Usually, mothers do panic when their babies experience symptoms that precede teething just because they are unaware of what exactly is happening during teeth eruption.

It’s common for babies to experience, drooling, night waking, crabbiness, ear pulling, cheek rubbing/itching chin, teething rash/pain, though some do experience no symptoms.

Communication is vital

When I am attending to children at Reproductive and Child health clinics, I usually take time to test their milestones by eliciting some responses. I ask them to greet me.

Knowing how babies communicate is also important, for example, crying is one among the baby’s means of communicating through sounds.

It is said that by the time a baby reaches 4weeks of age, her/his cries are differentiated; there is a peculiar cry for hunger, pain, wet nappies, and missing companionship.

It is also said that within 3-4 months, babies realise that when they make noise, people respond. When you respond to a baby’s cries, the baby begins to trust her means of communication, because her needs are being take care of.

As narrated above, in the sixth month of baby’s life, babies begin to babble in the routine language of the people around her especially caregivers or parents.

I do remember sometime back when one of my relative had a baby who used to utter “Dada” “Dada” (Coincidentally the word “Dada” sounds as a swahili word for “sister”)- she did it more often than any other word whenever she felt like talking, thus we thought that may be the baby loved his sister more despite the fact that she spent most of her time with her mother.

In one of his articles, Dr. Gillian McNamee, at the Erickson Institute says, “Babies and toddlers may use the same word (often “mama” or “Dada” to indicate wanting different things such as play, comfort, food; they may use this word “Dada” to express being upset as well as excitement”. Being raised among the Nyakyusa tribe, most often I heard a lot of kids utter the word “m-maa” which is a nyakyusa word for “No”, of course literally we always thought they communicated “refusal” or “defiance”.

So, it is said that, babies use words and short sentences to assert themselves , “No” and “Mine” are used to claim space and take control of their world.

It is further asserted that it is developmentally important for a toddler to say these words; when young children say “No” to parents, they often say “Yes” to themselves, thus asserting their independence is an early important step towards becoming their own person, separate from you. Usually, babies do not understand phrases/words out of context, instead they do understand words in combination with your gestures as they can be marked on the face, evidently, by the age of 18 months. Toddlers begin to use action words, these words express what they see or need, so, what they act physically may be as important as what they actually utter.

I happened to work at a hospital where I could see children suffering from Cerebral palsy (CP). They had delayed developmental milestones too. Their problem started off rather subtly.

I appeal to all mothers who happen to notice any developmental lag in their child to seek doctors’ attention. Early intervention can be of great help.