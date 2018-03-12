I found another doctor on shift, I am worried!

By Dr Syriacus Buguzi

Just recently, a colleague asked me: “Hey Doc, I am worried about something I saw at the hospital recently.”

He began, “On the first day when I arrived for treatment, I was attended to by a certain doctor. I should admit, he was a great listener. He handled my problem very well; examined me patiently and recommended medical tests.”

“When all that was done, he told me to report the following day for results and further treatment. However, the following day, unfortunately, I found another doctor.”

“I was so worried about this sudden change of doctors. How can I be sure the next doctor will not mishandle my problem? “How do doctors communicate in cases of work shifts?”

Well, I had to calm him down; first, assuring him that finding another doctor after being treated or attended to by another one, shouldn’t be something of concern.

All doctors are trained on how they should communicate patients’ records through what is known as clinical documentation.

There is an informal rule in medicine; which says, “Not documented, not done.”

And, that’s why a patient’s medical history, physical examination details and all the treatment procedures that as a patient such as this colleague went through are all put on paper and filed for future reference.

This is meant for follow up treatment by other doctors who might be on duty the next day or hour. My colleague’s key question was: How do doctors communicate in cases of work shifts?

That’ why, when patients are seeking justice in case they feel cheated or disservice, the audit of what transpired during treatment in based on the clinical documentation.

The “goodness of the doctor”, whether the patient measures it by the level of passion, mercy, empathy, time, and heart that might have accompanied the treatment is not measured in times of seeking justice.

The only evidence a doctor leaves of what he/she did/thought/ felt is in the clinical notes; in the patient’s file.

So, my advice to the colleague was—don’t worry. Doctors know it, and have been taught that adequate medical records are important for them or or somebody else to reconstruct the essential parts of each patient contact without reference to memory.

They understand too well, that the notes should be comprehensive enough to allow a colleague to carry on where you left off.

That’s why doctors are usually urged to write their notes as much as possible, in details and completeness—the time, dates, signature and full name but above all, get the documentation right.

How much sleep the doctor lost or how much time he spent standing and running around for the patient doesn’t count at that time.