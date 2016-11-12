INSIGHT : How journalists on duty silenced by the powerful

By Damaris Colhoun

When Gawker Media was sentenced to pay Hulk Hogan $140 million in damages for publishing his sex tape, it was seen as a victory over snarky New York media.

Now, with the revelation that the lawsuit was secretly bankrolled by Silicon Valley Billionaire Peter Thiel in retaliation for an article that outed him as gay, the case has become a symbol of something else: a shadowy war on the press that’s being waged by wealthy individuals and companies, with a boost from social media.

Thiel’s provocation isn’t the oddity the media is treating it as. It’s merely the latest case of powerful interests trying to silence a journalist. Jane Mayer is a well-known investigative reporter who works for The New Yorker and is highly regarded for exposing wrongdoing and miscreant behaviour. Her most recent target was the Koch brothers, only this time the target fought back. In a counterattack as sophisticated as their political finance operation, the Kochs hired Vigilant Resources International, a firm run by the former commissioner of the New York Police Department, to dig up dirt on Mayer.

“ ‘Dirt, dirt, dirt’ is what the source later told me they were digging for in my life. If they couldn’t find it, they’d create it,” Mayer wrote in her new book, Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Radical Right. And create it they did, in the form of plagiarism allegations that were shopped around to news outlets, but with so little evidence that even conservative publications turned them down.

They’re not only finding a willing audience, but also an effective way to recast the narrative, and in some cases silence the journalists they target.

There is also the case of a Wall Street stock promoter who tried to beat the press by joining it. After drawing scrutiny from journalists, he started calling himself one, launching a seemingly legitimate news site in order to publish vicious attacks on his critics in the media.

Targets of media have always sought to retaliate, but the means of fighting back has reached mass scale. An entire industry has been created, some of it underground, some of it wide open, all of it aimed at discrediting a journalist’s critical take.

Companies and interest groups, often coached by aggressive PR firms, are investing in bare-knuckled strategies to give their media rebuttals more teeth and a wider audience. They launch negative online ad campaigns against particular journalists and master the art of ensuring their stories reach Google’s top rankings. In some cases, the goal is as explicit as ruining a journalist’s reputation, so that when someone types the writer’s name into a Google search, a page full of humiliating, defamatory content appears.

These techniques are well advanced from the print era’s more transparent, and contained means of challenging reporters in the past. Dull, poorly read advertorials or letters to the editor have turned into a tidal wave of tweets, fabricated stories, or entire “media watchdog” sites.

At a time when blue chip companies from Chevron and General Electric to Alibaba are staffing “newsrooms” with actual reporters—a phenomenon The Financial Times described as the“corporate invasion of news”—it makes sense that executives feel empowered to bypass the media altogether. They have a lot to lose from bad press, from stock-price declines to regulatory investigations, and much to gain by controlling it. They’re not only finding a willing audience, but also an effective way to recast the narrative, and in some cases silence the journalists they target.

The first articles attacking journalists appeared in the winter of 2014 on TheBlot, a tabloid-style news site that promises the targets of media attacks a chance to fight back. The articles were all takedowns of journalists running under headlines like “Tabloid Writer Fraudster Roddy Boyd Implicated in Multiple Frauds,” and “Racist Bloomberg Reporter Dune Lawrence Duped by Stock Swindler Jon Carnes.” They featured farcical photos, like a reporter shaking hands with the devil, or a distortion of a reporter’s face, stamped with a single word: “Dumb!”

Boyd, an investigative journalist who used to work for The New York Post and founded the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation, was unsettled by the attacks but not exactly surprised. He knew well the man behind TheBlot. He was afinancier and stock promoter named Benjamin Wey, and Boyd had been covering him and his company, New York Global Group, for years. Long before Wey’s name surfaced in the Panama Papers this spring, Boyd had exposed deals Wey was transacting between US companies and shell companies in China.

These transactions were designed to take a private company public as quickly as possible, without any of “the messy disclosures that serve as red flags for cautious investors,” as Boyd once wrote on his blog, The Financial Investigator. And they were not as financially sound as Wey was suggesting.

Wey had retaliated against Boyd in those days by sending threatening legal letters to The New York Post and writing disparaging things about Boyd on his company website, going so far as to falsely accuse him of having connections to organized crime. But with TheBlot, Boyd realized, Wey’s method of retaliation had become far more sophisticated.

What happened next is a vivid illustration of just how easy it is for anyone with a little capital to reinvent themselves as a so-called journalist with plenty of impact. Wey understands that the best way to get your version of the story out there is to make it appear as real as possible: to not only draft a news item, but to simulate a newsroom, hire reporters, build social media expertise, and mimic the look of a news site.

Behind the scenes at TheBlot, though, the journalists were growing wary of the stories Wey was pushing them to publish. There were splashy news items and pieces of entertainment coverage. But others had no news value at all, prompting some employees to question their employer’s motivation.

“From the very beginning, I had been warned that Ben was interested in publishing pieces that targeted certain people,” says TheBlot’s former editor in chief, Alicia Lu. “Ben framed it like he was exposing corruption on Wall Street, like he was exposing people who were doing these bad things.”

When Wey handed Lu these stories, often on a flashdrive, she says she tried to push back. She says she questioned him line by line, inserting words like “reportedly” or “allegedly” wherever she could. Along with her colleague Yoni Weiss, TheBlot’s graphic designer, she wondered where some of the articles came from and who wrote them—Wey’s name was never on them. Most of all, she and Weiss wondered why they were being published.

“At first we thought Wey was having a partner from China write them, because it didn’t seem like English was the first language of whoever wrote them,” Weiss recalls. “After some quick research, it became clear these were individuals who had beef with Wey, people who had questioned his business practices.”

Wey’s lawyer, Justin Sher, speaking on Wey’s behalf, declined to comment.

Weiss and Lu weren’t the only ones who challenged Wey’s style of journalism. TheBlot’s original publisher, Neil St. Clair, quit shortly after the site launched in July 2013, as did Ned Hepburn, a staff reporter who says he resigned after Wey pressured him to write a negative piece for TheBlot about some former business associates. Lu eventually resigned in April 2014. She says the reason she stayed as long as she did, even though she knew what Wey was up to, was because she needed the job, and journalism jobs were hard to come by.

The site may be the work of a man possessed by revenge, but it’s also a spawn of the digital age, and bolstered by the First Amendment.

Bloomberg’s lawyers were also focusing their attention on Wey. Using Twitter, where he had amassed some 80K followers, Wey was accusing reporter Dune Lawrence, who covered China for Bloomberg, of committing “massive frauds.” The assault came after Lawrence published two stories that tangentially touched on Wey’s business activities. One was about short sellers and Chinese reverse mergers, the other was about one of Wey’s former clients, a Chinese animal feed company that was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“[Dune Lawrence] was the first big one for us, because Alicia got a cease and desist letter from Bloomberg’s lawyers, which really freaked us out,” Weiss says. But rather than backing down, Weiss says Wey was enthusiastic. “Wey was like, ‘No, that means it’s working!”

He was right. Lawrence, in her recent piece for Bloomberg, “The Journalist and the Troll,” describes how overwhelming it was to type her name into Google and confront a page full of articles and images that called her incompetent and racist, derided her weight and appearance, and were laced, as she puts it, with “creepy sexual imagery.”

TheBlot has since struck back by publishing fresh assaults against her—assaults that Wey shares on LinkedIn and Twitter. Despite being false and outrageous, the posts have had serious consequences for Lawrence. In her piece for Bloomberg, she describes how she and her husband were turned down for homeowners insurance because Lawrence was “too high-profile.”