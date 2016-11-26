INSIGHT: What journalists endure when discharging duties

By Damaris Colhoun

When the plagiarism smear against Jane Mayer came to light, the company’s blog Koch Facts had long been calling her a “liberal advocacy journalist,” guilty of “distorting the facts and misleading readers.”

One of Mayer’s sources, a respected journalist in his own right, who has criticised Koch Industries, was similarly disparaged on the blog of The Heartland Institute, a think tank that’s received funding from the Kochs and Exxon Mobil, among others. He was accused of being “a fake journalist,” with a photo of him shirtless above the caption: “Topless Facebook Model.”

Carey Gillam, who used to cover agriculture for Reuters and is now director of US Right to Know, an organisation that receives funding from organic farmers, has received “failing grades”—an actual “F” was stamped across one of her news reports for Reuters—from Academics Review, a self-described watchdog for bad science that called for her removal from her beat. Gillam says Twitter has become an especially harsh environment for anyone, who speaks out against the biotech industry.

If all this reveals a bizarre underground battle raging against the media, it also reveals a public that is highly distrustful of journalists and ready to indulge the attacks they hear. Not to mention an online environment, where anyone is fair game, the loudest voice often wins, and the traditional rules of journalism don’t apply.

The role of media

Otherwise, the strategy wouldn’t work. For a corporate blog to assume the role of media critic is an outlandish conflict of interest. Then again, reporters don’t always get the story right, nor give companies a chance to respond. Many companies out there, whether it’s Exxon or Koch, could genuinely make a case that they’re under attack.

“Reporters have a lot of responsibility, and we don’t always use it well,” says Bethany McLean, an investigative journalist, who sits on the board of SIRF. “Some of the stuff companies do, I think they view as protecting themselves against journalists, who may be ill-intentioned or may simply be clueless.” For tough business journalists, company push-back is merely the cost of doing business.

What strikes McLean and others as ironic is that many of these media attack dogs engage in practices out of bounds for most professional media. Take the case of David Sassoon, publisher of InsideClimate News. After writing a critical piece about the Kochs’ involvement in Canada’s oil sands, Sassoon began to see Google and Facebook ads appearing online, calling out his “deceptions” and featuring his photo.

What struck Sassoon as odd is that Koch Industries never asked for any specific corrections.

Rebuttal of media reports

It happened again this year, after ICN published a hard-hitting investigation into Exxon’s engagement with climate change. As Exxon’s blog published one rebuttal after the next, accusing Sassoon’s team of making “misstatements” and “distorting climate history,” (the company made similar accusations on Twitter, calling their claims “inaccurate” and “deliberately misleading”), the reporters awaited calls challenging the facts. But they never came.

Alan Jeffers, Exxon’s media relations manager, disputes this, saying, “We had numerous conversations both in writing and on the phone with the various reporters who have worked on the story, most of which happened prior to publication, and which did nothing to move them from their inaccurate and preconceived thesis.”

Corrections

Sassoon says he’s still waiting for specific corrections. “If there was something wrong, we’d jump at correcting it. It’s our profession. It’s our integrity. So, we publish 20,000 words, and they haven’t asked for a single correction.”

Mixed records of the media’s fear & retreat

As to whether the attacks work—that is, whether they actually cause the media to retreat—the record is mixed. In the aftermath of the Hulk Hogan suit, Gawker has filed for bankruptcy and is up for sale. There is a warning on ICN’s homepage urging readers to be “…mindful of false reports suggesting donors have sway over its editorial process, or that seek to discredit our news organisation with misinformation and mischaracterisation….”

The warning includes a link to a recentNational Review piece that suggests ICN is a mouthpiece for a public relations consultancy called Science First. It’s an accusation that has been leveled at Sassoon before, most notably when KochFacts “confronted” Reuters about publishing content by Sassoon, whom it labels an “environmental activist.” In a lengthy email exchange, published by KochFacts, Reuters defended its decision to publish Sassoon’s work.

Media as threat to the powerful

Despite the warning on his site, Sassoon worries that prospective donors will see the National Review piece before he has a chance to meet them, that it will cast a cloud of suspicion.

Given the size of his news outlet, he wonders why his critics are throwing so much weight against it. He guesses it’s because small, nonprofit news organizations such as ICN have the independence to cover tougher stories—the kinds of stories that an organisation beholden to advertising dollars might be less inclined to touch.

“I mean, think about it. Our budget is a rounding error. We have 12 people. At the time, when it happened with the Kochs, we had six people. So, what is it they want that they need to be so ruthless about, that they want to squash us and get rid of us?” he asks.

Investigative reporter Bethany McLean worries this dynamic is making some journalists, especially young freelancers, “pull in their horns” and go softer on companies to avoid any trouble or for fear of losing access. She recalls a time when, for reporters, having a company call you up and scream at you was considered a badge of honour.

Seeing anything as fair game

McLean thinks the current digital landscape is ruled by a different maxim, the sense that “anything is fair game.” She has personal experience in this department. When she started reporting on Overstock.com in 2005 for Fortune magazine, she questioned, among other things, whether the company was as profitable as its CEO, Patrick Byrne, was claiming.

But after McLean was attacked on the website Deep Capture, a website funded by Byrne—and accused of trading sexual favours to advance her career—she decided to stop covering him. McLean had gone up against many powerful companies in her day, most notably Enron, but as the mother of two small children, she didn’t want the risk. In that way, she says of Byrne, “he won.”

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Benjamin Wey was facing a wrongful termination suit brought against him by Yoni Weiss. Weiss did file such a suit against Wey, but it has been dismissed.